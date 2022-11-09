The Crossville Food City and Fairfield Glade Food City are battling to see who can gather the most food for the Caring for Our Veterans Food Drive.
Both stores began preparations for their battle and kicked it off Oct. 13.
Last year, the Ms. Senior Cumberland County Queen Association and other organizations gathered more than a ton of food and assembled 92 boxes to distribute to the veterans and their families in need.
Crossville store manager Brad Holt and Fairfield Glade store manager Eddie Darville are in a strong race at each location to gather the most non-perishable items in their collective stores to beat the other.
They encourage shoppers in each store to help them win this race for the Veterans Food Drive, which ends on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The mission nationwide is to help U.S. veterans, their spouses and children whom circumstances have left on the battlefield of hunger, and to involve the public in fighting veteran hunger.
Drop-off boxes for nonperishable food donations are also at Crossville Elks Lodge, Genesis Rd.; Military Memorial Museum, Main St., the Crossville Airport, Hwy. 70 W.; and Ace Body & Frame, Miller Ave.
Cumberland County has always stepped up to help those in need. The public is encouraged to donate food items to one of the drop boxes or their favorite Food City to help make a difference in the life of a veteran and their family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.