The Fairfield Glade Community Club honors the Facilities Maintenance Team as its March Extra Mile Award winners.
Greg Reppert and his team are responsible for maintaining all of the Community Club facilities throughout Fairfield Glade.
It’s a big task, and they do a great job. Whenever a major project comes along, their job gets harder because they are involved in many different aspects of the new project, along with their regular tasks.
We hire a general contractor to do the basic construction, but certain parts are done with Greg’s people.
Let’s just take the current Stonehenge project as an example.
The team was responsible for disconnecting all the kitchen equipment and moving it into storage trailers; now they have moved it all back into the new kitchen and hooked it up again.
They have coordinated getting the fire alarm system installed and operational, as well as the security system.
They have installed outside landscape lighting. They have hung fire extinguishers and done many other little things that nobody would notice if they hadn’t worked closely with this group.
With the Racquet Center renovation going on simultaneously, they’ve also already played a part in that project.
They’ve done all this while still doing their regular jobs.
Well done, team!
