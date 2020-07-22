Class size and/or open studio gathering size is limited in the art studio at Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Plateau Creative Arts Center.
All people inside the building should wear face masks and practice social distancing.
To register for a class, visit the Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249. Payment must be received at the time of registration.
Classes for August include:
Tuesday, Aug. 4 — Smorgasbord of Art: Fiber Art with Sally Neckvatal, 10 a.m.-noon. Cost is $20 for both members and guests.
Friday, Aug. 7 — Special event — opening reception of the 11th annual Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show, 5-7 p.m. This special reception is scheduled on the regular “Fun and Wine Friday” reception date. Participants can view the show entries and watch the presentation of ribbons and cash awards to the winning artists. Show sponsor is First National Bank of Tennessee. Because of social-distancing restrictions for large gatherings, the reception, including beverages and food, will be outside. The reception is free and open to the public. The Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show will be on display in the gallery through Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Tuesday, Aug. 11 — Paint Along with Sam Hill (watercolor demo class), 10 a.m.-noon. Cost is $20 for members or $25 for guests. Students should bring their own watercolor supplies.
Thursday, Aug. 13 — Home school children’s art class, 12:30-2:00 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 14 — Basic ARTiE Training, 10 a.m. -noon. Free; open only to Art Guild members. ARTiE, short for Art in Electronics, is an electronic whiteboard that provides many tools to enhance teaching, learning and presentations at the Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Arts Center. Those wishing to attend must register for the class. Maximum class size is six students.
Tuesday, Aug. 18 — Art Guild monthly meeting at the Arts Center and on Zoom. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. with a presentation. A brief business meeting follows at 10. Guests are welcome to attend, but in-person attendance will be limited due to social distancing.
Thursday, Aug. 20 — Intermediate Alcohol Inks with Pam Woodhouse, 9 a.m.-noon. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for guests; materials fee is $10 payable to the instructor. Class is limited to three minimum, eight maximum.
Thursday, Aug. 20 — Fundamentals of Making Chain Mail Jewelry, with George Gallant, 1-4 p.m. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for guests; materials fee is $40 payable to the instructor. Class is limited to three minimum, six maximum.
Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 26-28 (three class sessions) — Trace Monotype Printmaking with Karen Shaw, 9 a.m.-noon. Cost is $90 for members and $105
for guests; materials fee is $5 payable to the instructor. Class is limited to three minimum, six maximum.
Wednesday, Aug. 26 — Life Drawing with Dena Whitener, noon-2 p.m.
A live model will be
available for artists to sketch. Bring a sketch
pad, media of choice and camera to capture the pose. The model is Paul Howson. Cost is $5 model fee.
Thursday, Aug. 27 — Advanced Alcohol Ink Using Air with Cindy Howson, 1-4 p.m. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for guests; materials fee is $5 payable to the instructor. Class size is limited to four minimum, eight maximum.
Friday, Aug. 28 — Paint and Wine with Barb Pelak, 5-7 p.m. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for guests. Medium is acrylic on canvas. Subject is “Dragonfly Whimsy.” All painting materials will be provided. Those attending should bring their own wine, glass and snacks. Class size is limited to three minimum, 12 maximum.
* * *
The public is welcome to use Plateau Creative Art Center’s studio space. The space is available during operating hours when no other class or event is scheduled.
Studio use is free for Art Guild members, $5 for guests.
The studio is not staffed, but those working on projects are welcome to bring friends for assistance on any project they are currently tackling.
Plateau Creative Arts Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Visit artguildfairfieldglade.net or Facebook for details.
