The Food & Beverage Committee submitted their recommendations for operations going forward at the Fairfield Glade Community Club Annual Meeting Sept. 20. The slideshow of their recommendations for our F&B Operations and video of the presentation is available on the Club's website under member login/latest news/Fairfield Glade Community Club Videos.
The Board would like your comments regarding F&B Committee’s recommendations by Oct. 24, before they take a vote on them.
Prior to their presentation and in comments after their presentation, F&B Committee heard a number of issues with the current reservation policies for Legends/Fireside. As a result of these comments, the committee is implementing new policies effective Oct. 1 as follows:
• Fireside Lounge will no longer take reservations for any meal.
• Parties of more than 6 people will not be seated in the Fireside Lounge given the limited space.
• To better serve you in the Legends dining room, reservations are suggested but not required during normal dining, especially for popular events like Chicken & Pasta and the Sunday Breakfast Buffet.
• To better serve you in the Legends dining room, reservations are required for special events like Oktoberfest, Trivia and Dinner Dances.
• To better serve all customers in the Legends dining room, parties greater that 12 will be split up.
• Stonehenge Grille will continue to be a "No Reservations" restaurant as it is designed to also be a 19th hole for golfers.
Please email comments to board@fairfieldglade.cc.
