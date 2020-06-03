Award-winning color pencil artist and Art Guild at Fairfield Glade member Cindy Howson invites those who have considered painting with colored pencils to register for her next class.
“Colored Pencil Techniques” will meet from 1-4 p.m. on three consecutive Tuesdays: June 16, June 23 and June 30 in Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Students will be taught how to select paper, colored pencil types and other supplies. Howson will also share the five elements of shading and how to finish a vibrant and appealing color pencil painting.
The cost for the three-day class is $90 for Guild members and $105 for guests, payable at class time. A materials list for the class should be picked up at the Guild, prior to the first class.
The class requires a minimum and maximum class size of six students. Space is limited; those who plan to attend are encouraged to register early.
Register by visiting the Arts Center or calling 931-707-7249 during business hours, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
