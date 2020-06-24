As of today, the library has been open for 18 days and averaged 225 patrons per day.
We know that the public would like us to return to our regular hours and programs, and we are exploring ways to accomplish this while adhering to Tennessee Pandemic Guidelines. More to come.
Great New Books
American Demon by Kim Harrison. Rachel Morgan is back — and the Hollows will never be the same. What happens after you’ve saved the world? Well, if you’re Rachel Mariana Morgan, witch-born demon, you quickly discover that something might have gone just a little bit wrong. That the very same acts you and your friends took to forge new powers may have released something bound by the old. With a rash of zombies, some strange new murders, and an exceedingly mysterious new demon in town, it will take everything Rachel has to counter this new threat to the world — and it may demand the sacrifice of what she holds most dear. The author neatly segues readers back into her world of coexisting humans and Inderlanders, with many of the beloved characters and all of the fast quips and high-stakes magical action of her previous books.
Who Did You Tell by Lesley Kara. It’s been 192 days, seven hours and 15 minutes since her last drink. Now Astrid is trying to turn her life around. Having reluctantly moved back in with her mother in a quiet seaside town away from the temptations and painful memories of her life before, Astrid is focusing on her recovery. She’s going to meetings. Confessing her misdeeds. Making amends to those she’s wronged. But someone knows exactly what Astrid is running from. And they won’t stop until she learns that some mistakes can’t be corrected.
Seven Lies by Elizabeth Kay. There are unreliable narrators — and then there’s Jane Baxter, the self-proclaimed prevaricator who anchors the pseudonymous Kay’s debut, an electrifying psychological thriller. Speaking with eerie calm to a listener whose identity will only be revealed in the chilling twist, Jane spins the story of how the friendship she forged at 11 with polar opposite Marnie Gregory mutates over two decades into an obsessive, jealously defended lifeline she would do anything to preserve. Just how dark the perennially anxious young woman is capable of being becomes apparent as she charts the course of the pair’s relationship from post-university days sharing a South London flat through the point where their trajectories start to diverge. Even readers who suspect where the story is heading should brace themselves for a wild and surprising ride
28 Summers by Elin Hildenbrand. Jake has spent 28 Labor Day weekends with Mallory at her home in Nantucket, starting in the early 1990s when they were in their 20s. Taking inspiration from the movie Same Time, Next Year, and because Jake is committed to someone else, they decide to indulge their romantic attraction one weekend a year, which they agree to keep secret from family and friends. Despite their deceitful actions, Jake, a charity spokesperson, and Mallory, a teacher, are portrayed as selfless, good-hearted people who just can’t deny their love. The stakes are raised when Jake’s wife becomes a political figure; how long will they be able to keep their secret?
Libraries=Information
Never store these items in your garage or basement:
Propane tanks should never be kept in an enclosed space, where they could leak or, in case of a fire, explode.
Natural fabrics — Cotton, linen, wool and silk — can grow mold if the humidity gets too high, as it often does in a garage or unfinished basement.
Wood furniture can warp, and upholstered furniture can develop mold.
A second refrigerator can break down due to extreme heat or cold unless specifically designed for use in a garage or basement.
Leftover paint and cleaning products can be fire hazards.
Candles, wine and electronics can be damaged by temperature fluctuations.
Extra firewood — Pests are likely to come inside with wood, and the wood itself can absorb moisture and be hard to dry out for later use.
Stingy Schobel Says
Did you know leaving your TV, cable box and Wi-Fi router plugged in all day can burn through $150 in electricity costs every year? It’s even worse if no one is home during the day to use any of these devices.
Because these electronics use energy even when inactive, a simple solution is to plug them into a surge protector with an easy-to-access on/off switch.
When you leave for the day, turn it off so it’s not wasting power for eight to 10 hours, then turn it on when you get home. The inconvenience of waiting a few minutes for everything to reboot is worth it.
Library Laugh
Did you hear that the opening of Lego stores was a big event in 2020? People were lined up for blocks.
