Mark your calendars for the eighth annual Art in the Park, sponsored by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
This popular community outreach event will take place 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 12 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13 at Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
Enjoy beautiful weather, artwork, delicious food and great music. Art vendors will have booths in the Art Center and outside on the beautiful grounds. There will be musical entertainment and food vendors outdoors, too.
Please respect everyone by maintaining social distancing. Art Guild volunteers will be following CDC guidelines. This will be a safe and fun event.
Visit the Art Guild’s Facebook page, “The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade,” and www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for more information.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.