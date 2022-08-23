Thirty six holes of golf were not enough to decide the winners of the women's division for the biggest golf tournament of the year. After the putts were all made and the scores were all tallied, two teams were dead even with impressive scores of 14 under par. The team of Judy Eckert and Pam Schwer had been celebrating being the winners of their flight while waiting for other flights to finish. The team of Becky Leeper and Judy Rich finished later with the same score, so both teams headed out to the very difficult and intimidating first hole of the Brae to play head to head until one team emerged victorious. With interested spectators following along, Judy Rich put a quick end to the drama by rolling in a twenty foot par putt from just off the green. Congratulations to the champions!

While the competition for the men's title was just as intense, a playoff was not needed to crown Wally Stevens and Robert VanSickle as this year's champions of the men's division. Their excellent score of 18 under par for 36 holes was good enough for a two stroke margin over the other 135 teams. For sure they have fond memories of great drives, awesome chips and long putts sunk. 

The other noteworthy achievement of the tournament was a hole-in-one by Ron Keith on the very difficult 17th of the Brae. The pin was blue and the distance was in the neighborhood of 205 yards. Scoring an ace with the driver is a special accomplishment.  

There were 364 participants spread over 11 flights and the competition was intense and the pressure of competing increased the joy of playing. Noisy discussions and shared laughter went on for hours at the Heatherhurst pavilion. Every flight had great scores with five low gross and five low net teams recognized and rewarded for their efforts. The accurate and complete list of winners for each flight (gross and net) can be found at this website: http://www.fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments. Scroll down the page of the 2022 Tournament Schedule to the August 13 section and click on the hyperlink marked "results".

Low Gross Winners: 

Women Flight - 1 Chris Kencitzski and Jean Kraft 143

Women Flight - 2 Kay Bathurst and Susan Knutson 159

Women Flight - 3 Judy Eckert and Pam Schwer 169

Men Flight 1 - Darrell Frazier and Steve Kehrer 132

Men Flight 2 - Jan Novack and Michael Negus 142

Men Flight 3 - Danny Tucker and James King 137

Men Flight 4 - Bruce Floyd and Ken Vaznonis 145

Men Flight 5 - Jim Blevins and Keith Vollendorf 145

Men Flight 6 - Ken Reece and Lee Szeliga 148

Men Flight 7 - Danny Yerby and Jeff Olig 155

Men Flight 8 - Ed Peplinski and Rick Weigl 159

Low Net Winners:

Women Flight 1 - Barb Northam and Lesley Lincoln 131

Women Flight 2 - Chris Nagey and Linda LeBreux 133

Women Flight 3 - Angel Bruhn and Sue Niebuhr 138

Men Flight 1 - Ken Neyens and Mike Suppa 129

Men Flight 2 - Mike O'Hara and Pat O'Hara 131

Men Flight 3 - Jeff Asher and Jerry Allard 134

Men Flight 4 - Andy Whirl and Mark LaSance 129

Men Flight 5 - Rick Diem and Shane Day 131

Men Flight 6 - Dion Pike and Steve Markel 130

Men Flight 7 - Phil McDowell and Scott Brown 135

Men Flight 8 - Craig Domino and Robert Christian 136

The Member-Member Committee wants to thank Jeff Houston and his fellow golf professionals for running a wonderful tournament. All of the golfers who enjoyed the beautiful Brae and Crag courses wish to give special recognition to all the dedicated workers who go the extra mile for this special event. We also want to thank the local businesses which sponsored the weekend events and ask our golfers to patronize these businesses.

Platinum Sponsors:

Action Heating & Cooling

Cherokee Beverage

Coca-Cola Enterprises

Dave Kirk Automotive

Harry & Mim Buysse

Hot Spring Spas

Peavine Wine & Spirits

Servpro of Cumberland, Morgan & White counties

Gold Sponsors:

Advanced Termite & Pest Control

Atlas Homes TN

Cumberland Eye Care

Jeanene Doran & Sarah Doran with Glade Realty

Weichert Realty-The Webb Agency

Zurich Homes

Silver Sponsors:  

A-1 Auto Repair

BenchMark Physical Therapy

Best Friends Veterinary Hospital

Better Homes and Gardens Gwin Realty

Borden Insurance/ Medicare Insurance

Christy's Pub Grub & Brocco's Pizza and Brew

Clearview Closet & Blind

Crawford Family Chiropractic

Crossville Wholesale Carpet

Crye*Leike Brown Realty

Cumberland Medical Center

Food City

Gernt Insurance

Golf Capital Learning Center 

Holston Capital Group Inc.

Jeff Woods Construction

Mayberry's Complete Home Furnishings

Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique

Paramount Title Services

Tastykake/Flowers Bakery

The DogWalk Resort and Spa

Witt Financial Group

Tags

Trending Video