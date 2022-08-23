Thirty six holes of golf were not enough to decide the winners of the women's division for the biggest golf tournament of the year. After the putts were all made and the scores were all tallied, two teams were dead even with impressive scores of 14 under par. The team of Judy Eckert and Pam Schwer had been celebrating being the winners of their flight while waiting for other flights to finish. The team of Becky Leeper and Judy Rich finished later with the same score, so both teams headed out to the very difficult and intimidating first hole of the Brae to play head to head until one team emerged victorious. With interested spectators following along, Judy Rich put a quick end to the drama by rolling in a twenty foot par putt from just off the green. Congratulations to the champions!
While the competition for the men's title was just as intense, a playoff was not needed to crown Wally Stevens and Robert VanSickle as this year's champions of the men's division. Their excellent score of 18 under par for 36 holes was good enough for a two stroke margin over the other 135 teams. For sure they have fond memories of great drives, awesome chips and long putts sunk.
The other noteworthy achievement of the tournament was a hole-in-one by Ron Keith on the very difficult 17th of the Brae. The pin was blue and the distance was in the neighborhood of 205 yards. Scoring an ace with the driver is a special accomplishment.
There were 364 participants spread over 11 flights and the competition was intense and the pressure of competing increased the joy of playing. Noisy discussions and shared laughter went on for hours at the Heatherhurst pavilion. Every flight had great scores with five low gross and five low net teams recognized and rewarded for their efforts. The accurate and complete list of winners for each flight (gross and net) can be found at this website: http://www.fairfieldgladeresort.com/tournaments. Scroll down the page of the 2022 Tournament Schedule to the August 13 section and click on the hyperlink marked "results".
Low Gross Winners:
Women Flight - 1 Chris Kencitzski and Jean Kraft 143
Women Flight - 2 Kay Bathurst and Susan Knutson 159
Women Flight - 3 Judy Eckert and Pam Schwer 169
Men Flight 1 - Darrell Frazier and Steve Kehrer 132
Men Flight 2 - Jan Novack and Michael Negus 142
Men Flight 3 - Danny Tucker and James King 137
Men Flight 4 - Bruce Floyd and Ken Vaznonis 145
Men Flight 5 - Jim Blevins and Keith Vollendorf 145
Men Flight 6 - Ken Reece and Lee Szeliga 148
Men Flight 7 - Danny Yerby and Jeff Olig 155
Men Flight 8 - Ed Peplinski and Rick Weigl 159
Low Net Winners:
Women Flight 1 - Barb Northam and Lesley Lincoln 131
Women Flight 2 - Chris Nagey and Linda LeBreux 133
Women Flight 3 - Angel Bruhn and Sue Niebuhr 138
Men Flight 1 - Ken Neyens and Mike Suppa 129
Men Flight 2 - Mike O'Hara and Pat O'Hara 131
Men Flight 3 - Jeff Asher and Jerry Allard 134
Men Flight 4 - Andy Whirl and Mark LaSance 129
Men Flight 5 - Rick Diem and Shane Day 131
Men Flight 6 - Dion Pike and Steve Markel 130
Men Flight 7 - Phil McDowell and Scott Brown 135
Men Flight 8 - Craig Domino and Robert Christian 136
The Member-Member Committee wants to thank Jeff Houston and his fellow golf professionals for running a wonderful tournament. All of the golfers who enjoyed the beautiful Brae and Crag courses wish to give special recognition to all the dedicated workers who go the extra mile for this special event. We also want to thank the local businesses which sponsored the weekend events and ask our golfers to patronize these businesses.
Platinum Sponsors:
Action Heating & Cooling
Cherokee Beverage
Coca-Cola Enterprises
Dave Kirk Automotive
Harry & Mim Buysse
Hot Spring Spas
Peavine Wine & Spirits
Servpro of Cumberland, Morgan & White counties
Gold Sponsors:
Advanced Termite & Pest Control
Atlas Homes TN
Cumberland Eye Care
Jeanene Doran & Sarah Doran with Glade Realty
Weichert Realty-The Webb Agency
Zurich Homes
Silver Sponsors:
A-1 Auto Repair
BenchMark Physical Therapy
Best Friends Veterinary Hospital
Better Homes and Gardens Gwin Realty
Borden Insurance/ Medicare Insurance
Christy's Pub Grub & Brocco's Pizza and Brew
Clearview Closet & Blind
Crawford Family Chiropractic
Crossville Wholesale Carpet
Crye*Leike Brown Realty
Cumberland Medical Center
Food City
Gernt Insurance
Golf Capital Learning Center
Holston Capital Group Inc.
Jeff Woods Construction
Mayberry's Complete Home Furnishings
Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique
Paramount Title Services
Tastykake/Flowers Bakery
The DogWalk Resort and Spa
Witt Financial Group
