Almost every young man in this country born in the early- to mid-1920s knew that at some time Uncle Sam would come calling for military service.
Alvin Chase Tase, born Feb. 22, 1925, got his call from the U.S. Army when he was a high school junior in Napoleon, MI.
Alvin was the fourth child in a family of three girls and two boys born to Bentlie and Lulu May (Walters) Tase. His father assisted in his birth at the homestead as the dead-end dirt road they lived on was often impassable in the winter months. His family was fortunate enough to have a 21-acre farm with livestock and a huge garden to help ease the grinding poverty of the Great Depression.
Bentlie’s job with the Jackson County Road Commission as a laborer and blacksmith added some extra money for basic essentials in the home and for Lulu May to provide an occasional treat at the kitchen table. The home did not have electricity until Alvin was 14 years old.
The Army assigned Alvin to the 437th Ordnance Motor Vehicle Assembly Company in August 1943 and he started training in Atlanta, GA.
This company, consisting of 180 enlisted men and six officers, was tasked to assemble Jeeps and various trucks used by the Allied forces in the European theater. After additional training in the Texas, the 437th traveled with several other companies to New York in preparation for embarkation to Europe.
The 100-ship convoy arrived at Liverpool, England, on May 15, 1944. This heavily guarded convoy, consisting mostly of combat personnel and their support equipment as well as the company’s assembly tools, traced a 12-day, zig-zag route across the Atlantic to avoid German submarines. Additional ships bringing over the Jeep and truck components would soon follow.
It was deemed by Army engineers that unassembled Jeep and truck components could be crated and shipped on transports in one-third the space of assembled vehicles, thus negating the need for more ships and, thus, larger convoys. In addition, vehicle assembly as near as possible to the front lines allowed for trained assembly personnel to be essentially on-site for any modifications, upgrades or repairs where they could be made in a timely manner.
Alvin’s appointed job was a semi-truck driver transporting crated parts from the docks to the assembly sites. The 437th assembled on average, 85 vehicles each day.
Although not serving directly in battle, Alvin knew his duties were just as critical for success in the war as the men on the front lines. Being a non-combatant, however, had its perks in that at least initially, they had the comfort of living in private homes with good food, a chance to visit nearby towns and, most importantly, meet the local girls.
As might be expected, Alvin soon met the lady that would be his future wife, Florence Wynn of Babington, England. However, multiple moves by the 437th, depending on where the supply ships docked, separated them for extended periods. These moves included Scotland, back to England and then, after D-Day, across the channel to France and, lastly, Belgium.
By mid-1945, with the defeat of Germany imminent, the company was moved to La Havre, France, and then back to England.
Alvin stated that it was widely believed that they would be sent to the Pacific theater in anticipation of a necessary invasion of Japan. Fortunately, while still in England, Japan capitulated in mid-August 1945, and World War II was finally over.
Alvin soon reunited with Florence. They married in England Nov. 10, 1945. He returned home the following March and initiated the paperwork for Florence to move to the states. She arrived in May 1946. In January 1948, they were blessed with a baby girl they named Clara Elizabeth.
Alvin was discharged from service at Camp Atterbury, IN, March 17, 1946, leaving service as a Tech Sergeant. The couple returned to Napoleon where Alvin initially worked for the Michigan State Highway System, followed by the Panhandle Eastern Pipe Co. He wrapped up his working career at Standard Oil of Indiana where he finished high school and attended college.
Florence passed away in April 1983. He remarried in December 1983 to Marian Guitner of Brooklyn, MI. they lived in Florida and then Michigan before moving to Fairfield Glade in 2005. Marion passed away in 2011.
In addition to playing golf and being a home handyman, he is an active member of the Fairfield Glade Lutheran Church. In 2003, he was recognized with an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, in a tribute to his contributions as one of our Greatest Generation.
He still resides in Fairfield Glade.
