Violation of state environmental regulations involving likely pollution of a tributary to Otter Creek has led to the closing of Fairfield Glade’s much-used leaf dump.
Harmful runoff from leaves combined with material from recent lake dredging recently deposited at the leaf dump without a permit was cited as reasons for the violations, according to documents the Sun obtained from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Fairfield Glade Community Club management announced to property owners last week that the leaf dump would close indefinitely effective April 4 because of a “notice” FGCC received from the department concerning leaves and runoff entering a creek “deemed a water of the state.”
The documents show serious and costly problems with conditions stemming from the leaf dump off Drew Howard Rd., a site residents frequently use to drop off leaves and brush, some of which property owners use as mulch. The community club also had burned the material until a couple of years ago when it lost its burn permit.
TDEC, acting on a complaint from an unidentified source, inspected the site on Jan. 26 and determined that the material was “likely causing a condition of pollution” in a tributary to Otter Creek under the Tennessee Water Quality Control Act, according to a department letter sent Feb. 8 to FGCC General Manager Bob Weber. The letter by Brad Ulmer, Cookeville environmental field office manager, also said the material of largely organic debris was “placed adjacent to a drainage/wetland where it can easily migrate to adjacent properties.”
Members of the department’s Cookeville field office explained the problems to Weber and Bill Heidle, FGCC community services manager, during a Feb. 28 meeting at The Center.
Field office staff member Oakley Hall told the FGCC representatives that material from leaves added carbon to “waters of the state” and therefore resulted in a violation. Carbon can deplete oxygen, endangering aquatic life.
The material from leaves also changed the color of the water, which also is a violation.
“What we need to do is separate it out from the stream and get it into a condition where it can not enter it,” Oakley told the FGCC representatives. “You will need to figure out what you need to do in the future with it.”
Concerning material from dredging, TDEC staff member Jeff Patton said disposing of it at the leaf dump “could not be permitted,” also because of its potential damage to state waterways.
Weber told TDEC representatives that the community club had previously dumped lake-dredged material on the property of the Fairfield Glade wastewater treatment plant, and said, “I think it has just gotten to where we have maxed out the area, so we have had to look for other locations.”
The community club and TDEC representatives discussed possible solutions, such as finding a suitable site on community club property for a much larger and more environmentally friendly – but more costly – leaf dump. Solutions could include a place, possibly away from Fairfield Glade, for proper disposal of sediment and silt dredged from lakes. Taking the dredged material to a permitted disposal site outside Fairfield Glade also would entail a cost.
Weber told the TDEC representatives that FGCC crews have been “taking out as much material as possible” from the leaf dump since he received the Feb. 8 letter.
In a March 28 letter to Weber, Ulmer said the community club must install and maintain erosion prevention and sediment controls at the leaf dump, come up with a plan to clean it up and decide on a new site, and to decide how to properly dispose of lake sediment and silt.
“Please complete these required actions within 30 days from receipt of this letter,” Ulmer wrote.
Weber said at the meeting that he would talk to the FGCC Board of Directors about the prospects for a new leaf dump.
“When we start looking into the costs for a new area, it might not make sense,” he said.
Patton responded by saying that TDEC had no objections to the community club having a leaf dump. But he added, “You are right, of course. It will cost more money.”
FGCC management told residents that more information on a long-term solution will be made available later in April.
Spring leaf pickup extended to April 29
With the closing of the leaf dump, FGCC is extending spring leaf, brush and sticks pickup through April 29.
Residents and contractors were advised to follow these guidelines:
– Have all leaves, vegetation or sticks set out no later than April 28.
– Bag leaves and vegetation (weight limit of 40 pounds) and place them along the street side of the ditch.
– Biodegradable bags are recommended to minimize environmental impact.
– Bundled sticks up to 24 inches in length will be collected.
– Contractors will need to follow the same guidelines or take the debris to a site outside Fairfield Glade.
– Property owners and contractors wanting to take leaves, other vegetation and sticks elsewhere can take them to Cumberland Waste Disposal at 81 Stevens St. or Selk Sanitation at 544 East Ln., both in Crossville. Both sites have a fee.
Those with questions can contact the FGCC Community Maintenance Department at 931-707-2135 or jwalker@fairfieldglade.cc.
