The deadline to apply for 2023 membership to the Environmental Committee has been extended until Dec. 2.
The FGCC board of directors typically appoints new committee members in September and October in order to give new members time to attend meetings before officially serving on the committee at the beginning of the following calendar year.
Applications are available at the Administration Office at 7827 Peavine Rd., or at www.fairfieldglade.cc under Member Login/Admin/Board of Directors/Committees.
Written applications should be returned directly to the Administration Office.
Candidates will receive notice that their application has been received.
The Environmental Committee’s main role is to research and make recommendations to the board of directors regarding environmental issues the committee sees as relevant to Fairfield Glade Community Club, as well as issues assigned to it by the board of directors.
The committee develops educational articles on relevant environmental issues such as lighting, recycling, hemlock woolly adelgid, tree policy, invasive species, and other environmental topics.
The committee currently meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
Contact Committee Chairman Jim Cellio at jimcellio@gmail.com for more information.
