Area adult artists are encouraged to participate in the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s 11th annual Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show.
The Guild’s only show for both members and the general public, ages 18 and older, will run from Aug. 7-Sept. 2. The opening reception and awards presentation will start at 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Cash prizes will be awarded, including $500 for Best of Show, $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $150 for third place. Additional awards may be available.
David Butler, executive director of the Knoxville Museum of Art, is the judge-juror for the show.
Entries of original artwork on paper and canvas, mixed media, photography, and 3-D artwork (fiber, glass, metal, wood), including jewelry and pottery, are eligible.
Maximum size for hanging artwork is 72 inches width and height, including the frame. Pieces must have full wire — no sawtooth hangers — and be ready to hang.
Display pieces on paper must have glass, Plexiglas or a protective coating and must be framed. Canvas pieces must be framed unless gallery wrapped.
Maximum size for 3-D artwork is not to exceed 36 inches high by 24 inches wide and no heavier than 35 pounds.
Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded at the sole discretion of the show judge. All selected artwork will compete for prizes.
Rulings regarding originality, eligibility of artwork submitted, and selection of artwork are at the discretion of the juror. Submitting artists irrevocably accept the juror’s decision as final and binding.
Non-refundable entry fees for Guild members are $20 per entry or $50 for three entries; non-members pay $35 per entry and are limited to a maximum of three entries.
Entry form and fees must be received at the Plateau Creative Arts Center by Monday, July 20.
Accepted artwork must be original to the artist, owned by the artist, created within the last two years, and not have been exhibited in a previous Art Guild judged art show.
All works must be submitted in person from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Plateau Creative Arts Center. Call 931-707-7249 for details.
Artists will be contacted if any of their artwork is not selected for the show; those pieces must be picked up from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 6.
The last day to view the show will be Wednesday, Sept. 2. Artwork may be picked up at the Plateau Creative Arts Center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 3. The Art Guild will not be responsible for artwork left after that date.
All sales are subject to 20% (members), 30% (non-members) commission and Tennessee state sales tax payable to the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade. A check will be payable to the artist within two weeks after the Show. If the artwork is not for sale, indicate with “NFS” on the entry form.
Visit https://artguildfairfieldglade.net/jj.html or call 931-707-7249 for additional information, a downloadable show brochure with entry form, or a non-member release form.
