Happy hiking! The 2022 Cumberland County Hiking Marathon has begun, and thousands of hikers are taking the scenic route by foot during September to take in the Plateau’s views on designated marathon hiking trails.
If you missed the opportunity to register early, it’s not too late. You can still participate in the marathon or 10K with open registration online for the free event.
The Cumberland County Hiking Marathon will end on Friday, Sept. 30.
Friends of the Trails have already reported that over 3,000 miles have been hiked, and six participants have already completed the marathon.
Marathoners can hike the 26.2 miles of selected trails as they wish, at their own pace, with a group or on their own during September.
The Hit the Trails Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Square, corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. Marathon participants will receive a free marathon T-shirt at the festival. Anyone who completes the entire marathon will also receive a completion patch, and participating pups will receive a bandanna.
The Hit the Trails Festival will also feature vendors representing all sorts of outdoor activities, groups and clubs in the area to encourage a continued active lifestyle, as well as live music and concessions.
Friend of the Trails also reported over 1,500 attended the Hit the Trails Festival last year.
For those who’d like to hike in a group, there are guided group hikes on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the month. Check the schedule at hikingmarathon.com/guided-hikes/.
You can download a log sheet to record your progress at home. However, this year, marathoners are asked to record their total miles online by looking up their bib numbers and checking off their completed trails.
If participants cannot hike a specified marathon trail, they may substitute listed and unlisted trails to make up the distance. The participant would then mark off the trail online as though they’d hiked it.
The Cumberland County Hiking Marathon operates on an honor system.
To register for the marathon online, visit hikingmarathon.com for more information and to get started!
Happy hiking!
