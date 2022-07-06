If you live in Texas, a trip to San Antonio or Colorado is the playground where nearly everyone visits at least once.
If you live in East Tennessee, for me, that place is Asheville, NC.
Many people go to see the Biltmore, but there is so much more in Western North Carolina.
I like the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Western North Carolina Nature Center, the North Carolina
Arboretum, the Omni Grove Park Inn, the many breweries, (especially the Sierra Nevada Brewery), and the many area restaurants.
A few weeks ago, we went with friends to Flat Rock, NC, about 30 minutes south of Asheville.
Flat Rock is worth a road trip on its own. Actually, the Flat Rock Village Bakery might be worth the trip on its own, but I digress.
The town is probably mostly known for the Flat Rock Playhouse. We have our own fantastic Cumberland County Playhouse, and Flat Rock’s is similar.
Although the original Eagles were “Already Gone,” we decided to “Take it to the Limit” and see the “Music of the Eagles” put on by the Flat Rock Playhouse at an outdoor football stadium for a “Peaceful Easy Feeling”. (Sorry for that last sentence!)
The Flat Rock Playhouse has regular music events as well as indoor plays. “West Side Story” is the play there for July. You might want to check that out.
But this is a nature column, and just as exciting for me was the home of Carl Sandburg. A National Historic site, Sandburg’s home, named Connemara, is more than 200 acres of woods, water, and pastures, right next to the Flat Rock Play-
house. I highly recommend it.
The site of the home is open every day, but check the website before going. Some things like the home tours, the goat barnyard and pastures, and the store are only available 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays.
Everything is free. No admission charge, no parking fee, nothing. However, if you want the free tour of the home, you should make an advance reservation.
As you enter the homesite on a gravel path, you will cross on the breast of a dam with lots of fish on your left, and down below the dam, several fat water snakes, visible but safely out of reach. Just like a zoo, only in the wild.
A little farther along the path, we saw a troupe of young adult actors, portraying, on stage, some of the characters in Sandburg’s children’s books, called “Rootabaga.” They were very talented.
I was anxious to go straight to the goat area. Sandburg’s wife, Lilian, was one of the premier dairy goat experts of her time. She raised, researched, and consulted about dairy goats. The goats at the homesite today are all descendants of the original goats raised by Mrs. Sandburg.
Mrs. Sandburg started raising goats because cow’s milk upset her stomach, while goat’s milk did not. She made butter, cheese and ice cream from goat’s milk.
She raised only three different breeds of dairy goats. The volunteers at the goat pasture explained that the tan and white Toggenburg goats from Switzerland are very easy to raise.
The Nubians, with the floppy ears, give milk with a very high buttermilk fat content. And the all-white Saanens produce the highest volume of milk.
You can walk the pastures and even pet the goats as they graze. They don’t try to eat your pants like some goats.
Carl, as you probably know, was an author and poet. He won Pulitzer Prize awards for both his poems and for his biography of Abraham Lincoln. I guess I’ll have to add some of his work to my reading list.
Don’t leave the area without a short drive to Triple Falls in the Dupont Recreational Forest. On a Saturday, we circled the parking lot at Triple Falls many times before someone pulled out and left us a place to park. Weekdays will be less crowded.
From the Triple Falls parking lot, follow the trail across the bridge and on up to where it parallels the river. Continue along the river on the large rocks another hundred yards or so to beautiful Triple Falls.
Triple Falls and nearby Hooker Falls were featured in the movie, “The Last of the Mohicans” with Daniel Day Lewis. The round-trip hike to these falls is only about 1 mile each.
There is much more to do in the area, but that will give you a start.
If you try, you can turn any event, even a concert or a poet’s home, into a nature adventure.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.