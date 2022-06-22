Like it or not, we live in bear country.
It is important to first know that you live in bear country, and second know what to do differently.
When I first moved here 16 years ago, spotting a bear in the area was not unheard of, but not common.
In the last four weeks I know of 14 bear sightings just in Fairfield Glade. Some are multiple sightings of the same bear, but many are different bears, some large, some small, some with cubs, etc.
Near the stables in Fairfield Glade, eight times this year a bear or bears have pulled down and damaged eight different bluebird nest boxes.
Three times we were able to rescue the baby birds the next morning, and the other times the boxes only had empty nests when the bears tore the boxes apart.
We asked TWRA why the bears would damage bluebird boxes with no food inside, or not eat the baby birds. They said those bears were obviously conditioned to think that those nest boxes were bird feeders and they were looking for bird seed.
What you know, and what you do, can keep yourself and others safe and keep bears from having to be killed.
People living in Gatlinburg, Sevierville and Townsend know how to exist safely with bears, and we need to know, and do, what they do.
The No. 1 rule is don’t feed the bears.
That doesn’t just mean to not toss doughnuts to a bear; it means to keep all food sources from bears, including bird feeders, garbage cans left out overnight and pet food on your porch.
When bears begin to associate food with nearby humans, that is when bears become dangerous.
One excellent example is the backcountry overnight shelters in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
In the 1960s, the open-sided shelters in the park had chain-link fences surrounding them that could be closed at night. In the 1980s, all of those fences were removed to make campers safer.
How does that make sense?
With the fences as protection, the campers would toss food outside to attract and view bears. The bears then associated humans with food.
When the fences were removed, the campers no longer fed the bears, and the bears stayed away. It turns out that the bears weren’t the problem; the humans were (which is usually the case in everything in life).
Bears are naturally afraid of humans, but when bears learn that humans provide easy food, the bears approach humans instead of avoiding them.
Homeowners living near the Smokies know not to feed the bears. They keep garbage cans in their garages until collection day or have bear-resistant cans.
They keep pet food inside, and they take bird feeders, including hummingbird feeders, inside at night.
If a bear has visited a bird feeder in your neighborhood, it will be back. Each visit conditions the bear to understand that humans and houses mean food.
It is the tourists who don’t know about living in bear country who throw candy bars from their cabin balconies and peanut butter sandwiches from their cars who endanger the bears, the hikers, the campers and the local residents.
Well, those of us living in Cumberland County bear country are the local residents.
Don’t be a tourist. Don’t let bears have access any kind of food.
You have heard the saying, “A fed bear is a dead bear.” That is because a fed bear is a bear that doesn’t fear humans like bears naturally do.
It often doesn’t end well for the bear, but can also be dangerous for the humans.
Lots of folks think if a bear becomes a problem that it can just be captured and relocated.
Wildlife managers have found, through years of experience, that relocation usually doesn’t work — it just moves the problem to another neighborhood.
Bears that become a danger because they are conditioned to human food often must be euthanized.
Want to know more about black bears? If you support the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a member of the nonprofit Great Smokies Mountain Association, the spring issue of “Smokies Life” magazine has two excellent articles about living in bear country.
Also, every resident in bear country should visit the website Bearwise.org.
The Bearwise.org site has bear safety suggestions about your home, hiking, dogs and bears, vegetable gardens, bear spray and much more.
We live in bear country. Accept that fact.
Bears are not going away; they are here to stay. We don’t need to fear bears, but we do need to know how to live with them.
Start online by reading Bearwise.org.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
