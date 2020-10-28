Everyone loves a road trip. Maybe me more than anyone.
A week ago, I had an opportunity to take a three-day Tennessee road trip where I’ll bet most of you have never been. There is lots to see and do in remote northwestern Tennessee.
The trip was a bluebird scouting mission to check out the potential for adding bluebird nest boxes at five National Wildlife Refuges, but it would make a great three- or four-day road trip vacation for you.
The reason you haven’t been there is because it is over a four-hour trip from Crossville, and if you look on the map there is not a lot to make you want to take the long drive.
In that part of the state you will be within a few miles of Kentucky and a few miles from Missouri and the Mississippi River. But the map is deceiving; there is lots to see and do.
We spent the first afternoon at Reelfoot Lake State Park. This shallow, 18,000 acre natural lake wasn’t even formed until 1811. Earthquakes from the New Madrid fault rocked the area in 1811-’12 and caused the Mississippi River to flow backward for three days, creating the lake that wasn’t there before.
The Indian legend on how the lake was formed, involving a kidnapped Indian maiden and an angry Great Spirit is more interesting, but the earthquake story is more likely accurate.
Cypress trees line the edges of the lake, and every log in the water is stacked with turtles looking for the warmth of the sun.
The Reelfoot Lake Visitors Center has a small but interesting museum that includes an excellent story about the history of the area. I loved the display of live Tennessee rattlesnakes, copperheads and cottonmouth snakes.
Outside in large cages were bald eagles, owls and hawks, and a quarter mile boardwalk trail over the edge of the lake. We spent a lot of time in this area.
Most people visit Reelfoot Lake to see its famous bald eagles. Hundreds live and nest there year-round, and in the winter, several hundred more arrive from further north. The 16th annual eagle festival is scheduled to take place Feb. 5-7, 2021.
Reelfoot Lake is on the Mississippi Flyway migration path, where many species stop to rest, including thousands of white pelicans.
Lodging near Reelfoot Lake State Park and Refuge is mostly ma-and-pa motels and cabins. If you are looking for the nearest Hampton Inn or Sleep Inn, they are 20 miles away.
But 20 miles away is where you will want to spend the next day or two, at Discovery Park of America in Union City, TN. This is the absolute best park in America that you have never heard about. It is outstanding. It has informative displays of dinosaurs, cars and transportation, history, science, technology, U.S. wars, Native Americans, a 12-story-high viewing tower of the grounds, a pioneer village, and on and on.
Admission at Discovery Park is $16 per day, but $26 gets you two days plus some extras. It is clean and safe. Every employee and guest must wear a mask, and they currently close every Tuesday and Wednesday to do a complete deep cleaning.
Look up Discovery Park of America in Union City online. It alone is worth the long drive. And next spring look for the ten new bluebird nest boxes in the park that will not only help bluebirds, but be used for educating school groups.
Nearby also, is the University of Tennessee at Martin where Pat Summitt played her college basketball and still holds UT-Martin records in the sport.
The next day, we headed south, past endless fields of soybeans just being harvested and winter wheat that would keep the fields occupied until next spring’s soybean season. We were headed to a state park you never heard of called Fort Pillow State Historic Park.
Fort Pillow was an important Civil War location that overlooked the Mississippi River. If Ranger Randy Tidwell is there, ask him to show you around the small but filled-with-Civil-War-history museum.
On the way home, we passed through Nutbush, TN, near Burnsville where we saw fields and fields of cotton along the back roads. Anna Mae Bullock picked cotton there as a young girl in the very fields we saw. You probably know Anna Mae better as famous singer Tina Turner. It is always interesting to see fields of cotton or tobacco as you travel.
So, get out of your COVID-19 rut and go on a safe road trip. Get outside, keep your distance, and wear your mask. With those precautions and the beauty of northwest Tennessee, it is time to go.
For comments, questions, or suggestions for future articles, email don.hazel@gmail.com
