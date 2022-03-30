Goats are cool. They seem smarter than other barnyard animals.
Maybe it is just because they always are a little mischievous, aloof, and fun-loving, all at the same time.
I have a few goat stories that you might like.
A few years ago, a group of us went hiking on the Cumberland Trail an hour or so south of here. As we got out of the cars and were lacing up our hiking boots a big old billy goat approached us sniffing around.
We thought he just wanted some snacks so a few people gave him a snack or two.
But when we started hiking, the goat followed us.
We thought he would turn around shortly, but he stayed with our group for the whole 6-mile hike.
He always wanted to be second or third in line, and although he frequently stopped to nibble some trailside plants, he would then run to catch up and pass everyone until he was second in line again.
Hiker Ginger Cass and the goat became close friends. A year later when we did that same hike, I knocked on a couple of nearby doors to see if the goat was still
around to go hiking with us, but no one knew what happened to him.
There are more than 300 different breeds of goats around the world. That chamois skin that you use to dry your car after washing it comes from a type of goat that lives in Europe.
When hiking in Switzerland a couple of years ago, our guide was explaining that wildlife is often spotted in the mountains.
He no sooner spoke those words when two chamois appeared nearby. I snapped a quick photo before they disappeared behind a hill.
Roan Mountain State Park is a beautiful area in northeast Tennessee. A pro-
fessor at a nearby college was conducting an experiment on Roan Mountain using goats to control encroaching vegetation on the open mountain balds.
Some friends and I volunteered to “babysit” the goats on a weekend when the professor took a few days off. Our job was to make sure that no coyotes or bears got into the electric fence enclosure and bothered the angora goats. Actually, the two great Pyrenees dogs were the best protection, we just pretended to be in charge, but we had a fun weekend hanging out with the goats.
Last week, a friend and I were driving down Genesis Rd. when we came across a scene that caused us to screech to a stop and back up for some photos.
In a yard next to the road, a goat owner had stacked hay bales for the goats to eat and play. Goats were on all levels of the stacked bales and chickens were on the ground all around. Cows aren’t ever that cute.
I read an article in a magazine once that talked about two hikers in South America who stumbled into a remote native village with a dirt floor restaurant that served only goat meat. The article claimed that the goat meat cooked over an open fire was the tastiest meal the hikers ever had.
So, I went on a quest to find goat meat to eat.
I found a restaurant named Sahara in Lexington, KY, that sometimes has goat meat to eat. I bought some to bring home and was told to cook it on the grill with just a little brushed olive oil.
They were right. It tasted like filet mignon. Excellent.
I have a friend from Pakistan who told me lots of folks like beef or lamb, but goat is without question the best. I challenge you to find some goat and try it.
As cute (and as tasty) as they are, before you decide to raise goats, do some research. I found information from goat raiser Heather Jackson on the internet. She said she loves goats and loves goat cheese. But, as cute as they are, goats aren’t maintenance free.
Goats need regular hoof trimming, deworming, and other care. She said to get goat milk, you need to have pregnant goats and that requires a male, or “buck” goat. Bucks are notoriously stinky and lack good manners.
And I liked her observation that “if a fence can’t hold water, it can’t hold goats.” They are apparently Houdini-grade escape artists. And, once they get out, they will eat all of your vegetables and flowers on their way to your once friendly neighbors to do the same.
Regardless of their faults, goats always make me smile.
Who couldn’t like an animal as playful and cute as a kid?
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.