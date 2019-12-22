You are probably reading this nature article in one of our local papers, either the Fairfield Glade Sun or the Crossville Chronicle. And, you might figure that the reach of these newspapers is primarily Cumberland County.
But the Chronicle and the Sun have a much greater influence than that.
Back in 2015, one of the nature articles that I wrote was about making maple syrup, not in Canada or Vermont where most maple syrup is made, but right here in Tennessee. Since that time, I have had email inquiries about maple syrup from a number of places around the state, including Nashville and even as far away as Memphis.
Articles from the papers are available on the internet, and when folks search for “maple syrup in Tennessee” one of the first things that pop up is my “Enjoying Nature” article from 2015. Try it yourself.
A few weeks ago, I received an email from Alisha Herbison, an academic instructional coach at Hobgood Elementary School in Murfreesboro. She didn’t just have questions. She wanted my friend John and me to go to Murfreesboro and talk about making maple syrup to 70 first-grade students.
John, a former elementary school teacher, and I jumped at the opportunity.
John and I aren’t maple syrup experts, but we did a lot of research, collected about 40 gallons of sap and boiled it down to a gallon of maple syrup. Then we actually ate it on our pancakes until it ran out.
In my opinion, pure maple syrup is much better tasting than common “syrup”, such as Mrs. Butterworths or Aunt Jemima. Those products have 10-12 ingredients, including corn syrup, artificial color and artificial flavor.
Pure maple syrup has one ingredient – maple syrup.
So, a week ago we drove to Murfreesboro with the taps, tubes, buckets and bottles that we used to collect and make maple syrup. I hadn’t been in an elementary school in a while, so the having to get buzzed in the locked front door, experiencing the photo check-in at the office, and seeing the armed resource officer in the hallway were all new to me.
The kids had already done some research in school, so they knew about tapping trees, boiling the sap and checking the weather for the best times. The students had studied how plants meet the needs of people and specifically they studied how native Americans taught the early settlers how to collect sap and make maple syrup.
Although the students knew a little about maple syrup, most of them had never tasted pure maple syrup. They grew up on “maple” syrup made from corn syrup, not maple.
We took pure maple syrup and 100 plastic “ice cream tasting spoons” so the kids could taste what they were planning to make. When asked to describe the maple syrup, some said “sweet,” some said “sticky” and a couple said “coffee,” because the syrup was the color of coffee.
Initially, I was a little concerned about talking to them. I kind of thought that dealing with 70 first-graders might be like herding crickets or cats, but I was wrong. The kids were all extremely well-behaved and respectful. They were attentive and, when we asked for questions, all had hands in the air with a million questions about maple syrup.
Keeping kids focused for an hour isn’t easy, but these first-graders were better behaved than many adults.
The students can’t wait for February when the weather in Murfreesboro is right for collecting sap. There is a long row of big old sugar maple trees on the school property, just waiting to be tapped. Perfect!
At the end, the kids thanked us as a group as they quietly “clapped” with their fingers, and then again, individually, with handshakes and high fives as they filed out of the room and back to their classrooms.
What a fun day for John and me, and I think it was a fun day for the kids. More importantly, I think it was good to get kids interested in nature at an early age.
Too often these days we see even toddlers, buried in a game on mom’s cellphone. You are never too young, (or old) to enjoy nature.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
