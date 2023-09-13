American beavers are found in every state in the U.S. except Hawaii, yet most people have never seen a live beaver, and probably not even in a zoo.
Why is that?
You may not have seen a live beaver in the wild because beavers come out mainly at night, and you are probably not often out in the woods at night (just a lucky guess).
But beavers are not usually even in zoos.
A recent article said that otters are found in more than 50 of the top 60 U.S. zoos.
Otters are playful, active and out during the day.
Beavers in a zoo would be mostly sleeping and not be too interesting to see during normal zoo hours.
Some zoos have night tours where you can see active nighttime animals.
I have visited the night zoo in Singapore where the daytime heat keeps even diurnal animals inactive during the day.
Night zoos are a good way to see active beavers, bats, owls and other nocturnal creatures.
The Knoxville Zoo advertises limited night tours and that it also has beavers.
With your own group of at least 15, you start after the zoo closes, spend the night in your sleeping bag, and can continue through the next day for $50 each.
They must be popular, because they are booked through the end of the year. Just be sure to not turn left into the tiger enclosure at 2 a.m., when you are sleepily looking for the bathroom down the hall to the right.
I have read that a few zoos are known for good beaver exhibits.
The zoos mentioned as a good place to see beavers were in Omaha, Cleveland, and Apple Valley Minnesota, plus several more.
But you don’t have to go that far. You could see wild beavers just within a few miles of your house in Cumberland County, TN.
Just last week I nearly tripped over a tree freshly cut by a beaver on the Overlook Trail in Fairfield Glade.
I had seen trees cut by beavers previously along Daddy’s Creek, but not for a couple of years.
So, if beavers are on Daddy’s Creek where is their lodge?
Well, beavers sometimes don’t build typical lodges out of sticks, but instead construct their home up under a stream bank. You may have walked right over a beaver lodge when you hiked the Overlook Trail.
There are also beavers in at least one of the lakes in Pleasant Hill.
One evening I spent an hour or two into night trying to get a photo of them, but they showed up too far across the water and with too little light.
Twice, since I have lived in Cumberland County, there has been a dead beaver on Peavine Rd., unfortunately hit by a car. And a beaver’s cache of sticks was found under a dock on Fairfield Glade’s Lake Sherwood when it was drained a few years ago for repairs.
You would think that it would normally be hard to miss seeing a 30- to 70-pound mammal living nearby. But the American pioneers and mountain men found them easy enough.
It was estimated that, originally, over 100 million beavers lived in the U.S. before trapping for their fur nearly completely eliminated them. Today the population estimate has rebounded to about 10 million-15 million.
Beavers are still trapped, but they are no longer in danger of extinction. I saw only a few beaver pelts at a Tennessee Fur Harvesters annual fur sale. Pelts from much farther north are thicker and more valuable than those from warmer Tennessee.
Beavers often do good things for the environment in terms of dams that reduce erosion and provide homes for many other species. But they also can cause problems flooding trails or roads. Problem beavers can be live-trapped and relocated in a win-win for both species … human and rodent.
I have seen wild beavers in Colorado, New Mexico, Alaska and Texas as well as in Tennessee.
If you look for their signs, and don’t mind staying out until dusk or later, you can check off beavers from your life list of American animals.
Next time: How to spot that elusive Bigfoot.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
