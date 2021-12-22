If you live in “snow country” such as Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York, or most of those other northern states, you know that winter is “for the birds.”
That phrase is sometimes used to mean that something is worthless. Supposedly, the origin to say that something is “for the birds” is to call it horse manure. It dates to the days of horse-drawn transportation, where the expression is the answer to a child’s question: “Mommy, what’s all that stuff in the street?”
Many folks move to the South to avoid winter and its icy wind, salt, continuous overcast skies and dirty slush that lasts long after the pretty white Christmas snow.
Many northern birds visit here in the winter for another reason: to find food. It is a lot easier to find food when it isn’t covered in ice and snow for months at a time.
Here in Tennessee, snow usually lasts hours, not months, so for us, winter being “for the birds” is a positive thing.
If you get your bird books and binoculars, for the next several months here in Tennessee you can see birds that aren’t here the rest of the year.
I have already seen “snow birds” at my suet feeder. Snow birds is a nickname for dark-eyed juncos. And, yes, a yellow-bellied sapsucker has been used as a derogatory name for a “Lily-livered” outlaw in an old Western movie, but there really is a real yellow-bellied sapsucker woodpecker. It only visits here in the winter.
Cedar waxwings may be here all year, but they show up in much greater numbers in the winter, looking for berries.
The range maps for white pelicans doesn’t show Tennessee at all, but they have shown up here for a short time several winters.
These beautiful large white birds often catch fish as a team, by herding fish in a line and scooping them up together. Watch our lakes for these and other winter visiting water birds, including ducks, geese, American coots and mergansers.
One winter bird that I always watch for is the Northern harrier. This large hawk can be found soaring low, often just a few feet, over large fields looking for rodents. Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the type of open area to look for Northern harriers.
You will need your bird book to distinguish several of the winter sparrows. Our summer chipping sparrows headed further south, but watch for fox sparrows, white-throated and white-crowned sparrows for the next several months.
Two of the cutest litter winter visitors are the ruby-crowned and the golden-crowned kinglets. I see these tiny active birds when hiking in the woods in the winter flitting from spot to spot looking for insects.
Do you think the hummingbirds have all gone South? Well, maybe — but maybe not.
Yes, the ruby-throated ones are gone, but more and more in recent years there are reports of other species of hummingbirds passing through or even spending the winter in Tennessee. If you leave your sugar water feeders out, warmed by a light bulb, you might just attract a rufous, Anna’s, Allen’s, or black-chinned hummingbird.
It is not common, but it happens every year.
Bluebirds migrate, sometimes. I have seen bluebirds at Christmas as far north as northern Ohio, but most of the northern bluebirds migrate, many to Tennessee.
I believe that most of ours stay here. In the winter you will see flocks of six, eight or more bluebirds hanging out together. About February, they will begin to start pairing off and then you will only see two in a territory, but now they are all friends. They will come to your suet feeder, but they are not seed eaters.
I have had several folks asking about bluebirds checking out birdhouses now. No, they won’t begin nesting until about the end of March, but they do like to check out holes in trees or nest boxes regularly.
In the past several months, the Tennessee Bluebird Society has begun building Blink nest boxes for bluebirds.
Blink nest boxes have a shelf that accommodates at small wireless Blink camera inside. With one of these cameras in the nest box in your yard, you can watch the activity inside the box right on your smartphone from anywhere, either live or recorded.
I am currently watching bluebirds checking out the boxes in my yard. Next summer I will be able to see nest building, eggs, babies and even dinnertime in the nest.
I can’t wait.
Email me if you have questions about putting a camera in your bluebird box in your yard. I have already gone through the learning process where to buy and how to set up the wireless cameras.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
