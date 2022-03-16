It’s March, and you can count on two things happening: the heat and humidity in Florida will start chasing your neighbors back home, and the warming weather in Tennessee will start waking up the wildlife that has been dormant around here all winter.
I used to say that about April, but I have learned that March is the new April.
Three animals that are getting more active now are bluebirds, ticks and snakes.
Bluebirds will begin to nest between now and the end of the month. The bluebirds that have been hanging out in groups all winter are pairing up and choosing where to nest.
Make sure that your nest boxes are checked, repaired and cleaned out. Our Cumberland County Bluebird Club will begin weekly monitoring of all the boxes in parks, golf courses, and other public areas about April 1.
If you have a bluebird box in your yard, please monitor it regularly.
Like bluebirds, ticks are here year-round. In the winter, ticks become dormant and survive in decaying vegetation and leaf litter.
You might not have been rolling around in the leaves and picked up a tick in the winter, but your dog may have. It is not common, but a friend found a tick on her in January.
But beginning soon is when the ticks are the most active — and very hungry.
They will be mostly on knee-high vegetation waiting to grab your pant leg or socks as you walk by.
Spray your clothes with Permethrin, let them dry, and you are highly protected against ticks.
Should you spray your lawn for ticks?
I consider spraying your lawn for insects a waste of money, except in specific cases.
Ticks aren’t generally on short lawns. And, those armyworms that ate your lawn last summer are all gone.
Armyworms only survive winter in south Texas. They only rarely make it this far north. It may be decades before we see them again. I have seen them once in 16 years.
Plus, remember, when you kill all of the insects in your lawn, you are also killing all of the insects that bluebirds and other birds rely on.
A few snakes have been spotted already. They are emerging from their brumation.
Brumation is to reptiles as hibernation is to mammals. During brumation, the snakes don’t sleep and don’t eat, but go into torpor to conserve energy through the winter.
Remember, all native snakes in Tennessee are protected. Please don’t kill snakes.
Speaking of snakes, I will be speaking about snakes twice in April. The first will be April 12 at 10 a.m. at the Plateau Discovery Gardens at the UT Ag Center in Crossville.
It is free, but you must call Jennifer Burnes at UT at 931-484-0034 to register.
On April 19, I will be doing a presentation about snakes on a Zoom broadcast with the UT Arboretum at Oak Ridge.
You can register for this class at www.utarboretumsociety.org.
On May 10, again at the Plateau Discovery Gardens at the UT Ag Center in Crossville, I will talk about “Creatures of the Night.” We will discuss the sounds and sights of the night.
Call Jennifer at 931-484-0034 to register.
The more you learn about nature, the more you appreciate how every part is important.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
