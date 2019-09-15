Most people get about as close to wasps as a can of flying insect killer will spray. We don't like things that can sting and hurt us. But wasps are much more important, beneficial and interesting than most people realize.
Before you empty that spray can on a wasp, here are a couple of things to consider. There are many thousands of species of wasps, and all are beneficial to nature in some way. Most folks are familiar with social wasps, like yellow jackets, bald-faced hornets and paper wasps. Social wasps vigorously defend their nests, and if you ever inadvertently stood over a yellow jacket's nest, you know what I mean.
But most species of wasps are solitary and inconspicuous. Solitary wasps use their stingers primarily to capture their prey. A female solitary wasp searches for her specific prey species, stings and paralyzes it, and then lays a single egg on the prey for her larvae to eat and grow into an adult wasp.
This time of year, you may have noticed wasps flying over a lawn, back and forth, about a foot over the surface. These are probably a type of Scoliid wasp, sometimes called "digger wasps." These wasps are your friend. They are searching for the grubs of Japanese beetles or June bugs to capture, paralyze and then deposit their egg on. This is nature at its best —chemical-free Japanese beetle control.
If you see a piece of dry grass flying near your deck, look closely and you may see the small "grass carrying wasp." This wasp fills any small hole or window sill with a grass nest. It then captures snowy tree crickets to tuck into the nest and deposit one egg on each small green cricket for the wasp's baby.
Several people doing the hiking marathon have seen a bright orange "ant" scurrying along a trail. These are really wasps, called velvet ants or cow killers. They are wingless female wasps searching for a bumblebee nest to attack and capture for food for their young. The velvet ants develop, pupate and emerge all from the brood cells of the host bumblebee. The reason they are called cow killers is because their sting supposedly hurts enough to "kill a cow."
Several times, when monitoring bluebird nest boxes, we have found organ pipe mud wasp nests. This is a type of mud dauber whose nest of mud resembles the pipes of an organ. Inside each 4- or 5-inch-long tube is a series of cells, with each containing a paralyzed spider and a wasp egg or larvae. Usually, each species of mud dauber specializes in a specific species of spider for prey.
One, the blue mud dauber, even preys on black widow spiders. This mud dauber will sometimes land on the spider's web, and when she comes out expecting a meal, the black widow is attacked, paralyzed and carried off by the wasp.
Another solitary wasp is even braver. It is the tarantula hawk wasp of the southwest, and it hunts tarantulas. It is a dangerous job, and sometimes the tarantula wins.
You may have seen photos of ichneumon wasps with the very long curved ovipositor that looks like a long stinger. These wasps land on dead wood and with their antennas pressed against the wood can detect wood borers deep inside. Then they are able to press that long ovipositor deep into the wood to the borer's tunnel and deposit an egg. The egg hatches, finds a tasty grub to eat and develops into another ichneumon wasp.
Cicada killer wasps do just that. They find and paralyze a cicada, much larger than themselves, and they drag it back to their underground burrow for the wasp's babies to eat. They sometimes drag the cicada up the side of a tree in order to get enough height to fly back to the wasp's den with the heavy victim.
Nearly all of the solidary wasps can sting, but they don't usually bother anyone except their prey species. There is no need to kill these wasps, and we are all better off if we let them live, to control the spiders, crickets, caterpillars and everything else that they eat.
In fact, if you can stay away from their nests, even the aggressive social wasps are beneficial. Their populations are peaking this time of year, and only the new queens will survive over the winter to start a new colony in the spring.
You still may not think of wasps as wonderful, but they are not the bad guys that we all think they are. Nature does a good job of keeping everything under control and in balance, and wasps are a big part of that.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
