If you have ever looked closely into the eyes of Kermit the Frog — I have — you may wonder why he has funny-looking eyes.
Kermit’s eyes are much different than the eyes of almost any other puppet.
(You and I know that Kermit is real, but some people say he is a puppet.)
Kermit is actually anatomically correct. (We are talking about only his eyes here). Frogs have horizontally elongated pupils, as do other prey amphibians and reptiles.
Horizontally wide pupils give an animal a wider peripheral range of view to better see danger around them.
Some larger prey animals also have horizontally elongated pupils, sometimes called horizontally slit pupils.
Grazing animals like deer, elk, sheep and goats also have these rectangular-shaped pupils to be able to see predators sneaking up on them.
We may think their eyes look strange, but they are very handy if you are trying to avoid getting eaten.
Humans usually aren’t concerned about getting eaten, so we need a different kind of eye.
We have the same kind of eyes as most predators at the top of the food chain — round eyes.
Animals with round eyes generally have the best vision. Eagles are considered to have the best vision of any animal, followed closely by other raptors and owls.
Hawks, for example, often need to be able to spot a mouse in a field from a hundred yards away.
Wolves, dogs, lions and other big cats have round eyes to be able to find prey.
Round eyes have good depth perception, but not as great a field of vision as eyes with rectangular pupils.
But what about small cats?
They have vertical slit eyes, different from their big cousins, the lions, tigers and jaguars.
Small cats evolved as night-hunting predators. Night predators need eyes that let in as much light as possible, and that is the purpose of eyes with vertical pupils.
Some other night-hunting ambush predators also have pupils with vertical slits. These include foxes, crocodiles and alligators.
Some snakes, like copperheads, also have vertical slit pupils. But don’t try to use this as an identifying feature. In low light, a copperhead can have perfectly round-looking pupils, just like your cat can. Most other snakes have round pupils.
Another feature that some animals have is a reflecting membrane at the back of the eye to capture and reflect light for better night vision. This membrane is called the tapetum lucidum.
Humans don’t have this reflecting membrane and, interestingly, owls don’t, either.
Owls see well at night because they have very large eyes and because their eyes have more rods than cones.
Rods are good for collecting light, cones are better for seeing color.
So how does human eyesight compare to the vision of all of the other animals?
Well, birds, especially eagles, have the best overall vision. Goats are known to have excellent vision. Some other animals have excellent vision for specific purposes, such as seeing certain colors, spotting movement, zeroing in on tiny aquatic insects, etc.
But of all of the mammals, human vision is one of the best. Of course, many of us need bifocals, trifocals and contact lenses to keep us seeing straight.
Kermit’s getting up in years, so he should soon be getting some bifocals for those frog eyes.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
