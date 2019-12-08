This is my favorite time of year to get out and hike. The air is crisp and cool, the ticks and snakes are not a worry, and without leafy vegetation, you can see for miles and miles.
But today I am not out hiking. I am sitting in a chair by the sunny window, reading a book and contemplating my new right knee. That knee has slowed me down the last few years, but in a couple more weeks I will be out there hiking with the rest of you. I know that I will be back near 100% because my older left knee is now two-and-a-half years old and it is doing great. When I think about everyone these days who has new knees, hips, and shoulders, I always wonder how Daniel Boone survived. They didn’t have joint replacements back in the 1700s and 1800s and Daniel lived 96 years. Maybe he didn’t destroy his knees playing basketball and tennis, or maybe he just had better DNA.
If you just want to relax by a sunny window or a warm fireplace, I have a few excellent books to recommend. The books that I read are all non-fiction, they will take you outside to great adventures when you can’t or don’t want to go out.
I am constantly searching for good non-fiction books, but I would never walk into a bookstore, see an interesting sounding book off the shelf and buy it. I have been fooled enough times to not let it happen again. Oh, I may buy the book at the bookstore, but not before checking on Amazon what readers have said about the book. I usually like to see five-star ratings in the 75% range or better.
I often go to McKay’s Used Books in Knoxville, find five or 10 books that sound interesting, check the ratings on Amazon, and end up buying one or two. After finishing the book, I either pass it on to a friend or sell it back to McKay’s for credit on my next purchases.
So, what have I read lately that I think you might like? Here are a few suggestions, along with the percent of five-star ratings on Amazon:
1. Buffalo for the Broken Heart by Dan O’Brien (86% five-star on Amazon)– It’s the story of a South Dakota rancher who struggled raising cattle until he decided to switch to buffalo. You will be ready to order buffalo steaks when you are done reading this book.
2. Wolves at our Door by Jim and Jamie Dutcher (83%)– The Dutchers raise and observe a pack of wolves in a 25-acre enclosure that was large enough for the wolves to act and interact naturally. The dynamics of the wolf pack is fascinating. You can look for the documentary movie of the same name to see on film what you read about, but read the book first.
3. Shadows on the Koyukuk by Sidney Huntington (81%)– This story of a native Alaskan’s life in the wilderness is one that you will be reading long after everyone else goes to bed. I passed this one on to a friend and he agreed, it is one you can’t put down. If you like this one, another, similar book by Sidney Huntington’s brother James is titled On the Edge of Nowhere (79%).
4. Classic Krakauer by Jon Krakauer (76%)– You know Krakauer’s famous books Into Thin Air, and Into the Wild. This latest book is from his earlier writing when he was penning shorter pieces for Outside and Smithsonian magazines. The book is a collection of stories, as the cover says, of “wilderness and risk.” You will appreciate what a well-researched and well written author Krakauer is.
I have only just begun to read Doctor Woman of the Cumberlands, by May Cravath Wharton, M.D. “Dr. May” as she was called by her patients, began providing health care to nearby Pleasant Hill, TN, in 1918. If you are interested in the history of our area, this is required reading. But better look for this book in the library because it is $190 on Amazon.
Good books, like these, help you enjoy the outside when you are inside. Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
