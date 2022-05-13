I couldn’t think about what to write about this week, so I thought I would tell you about all of the exciting things going on in my yard.
That is not as selfish as it sounds, because most of what is happening in my yard are probably about the same in your world.
The hummingbirds are back. The sugar water is out, and the game of keep-away goes on all day.
You would think that the hummingbirds would use up more energy chasing each other than just cooperating, but their aggressive behavior apparently has a species-protecting reason that doesn’t make sense to us humans.
For the first time, a pileated woodpecker has decided to chisel out some holes in the 6-by-6-foot posts that hold up my deck and deck roof.
The holes are not big, yet. But I have seen the size of the holes those big woodpeckers can make in trees, and I am slightly concerned.
So, we took the suet feeders down for a while hoping that “Woody” will move on to your house (just kidding).
Some people claim that a fake woodpecker attached to your house will keep the territorial birds away. I am skeptical, but I may have to try it.
Bluebird season is in full swing. The pair in my yard had four eggs, and the babies already fledged.
The parents are feeding the “teenagers” in nearby tall trees and hopefully, in another week or two, they will start nest No. 2 this year.
We watched the whole process, from egg-laying through fledging, on a remote camera in the nest box this year.
I learned a lot being there in the box with Mom and the babies every day.
The large wildflower garden that we planted last year on the back hillside is growing nicely already, all by itself.
Some flowers are already blooming. We bought the seeds from an online company called American Meadows last year.
The first year you have to prepare the soil by killing whatever was growing there first and then you sprinkle the tiny, tiny wildflower mixture seeds. You have to water regularly only until the wildflowers are 4-6 inches tall. Then watering is no longer necessary — ever — because wildflowers know how to survive without constant human help.
The mixture of seeds included annuals, perennials, and some that don’t bloom until the second year.
I like the idea of lots of different flowers, blooming at different times all summer, no watering necessary, and automatically coming back again next year. What a deal.
Speaking of flowers, dandelions are growing well this year, as I am sure you have seen.
The Tennessee State Naturalist, Randy Hedgepath, told us on a hike last year that the name dandelion comes from the French “dent de lion” (pronounced dent de lee own), meaning “tooth of the lion,” because the dandelion leaf supposedly looks like a lion’s tooth.
Since that hike, every time I think of a dandelion, I think, “Dent de lion.”
The grass is growing thick and green, and I have to mow about every five to seven days this time of year.
Enjoy it now, because later on, it will thin out from more heat and less rain. But for now, most lawns are looking good.
A friend and I were just discussing that around April 15 the trees were mostly still bare and you could see through the woods for a long way.
Two weeks later, the leaves have seemingly blown out almost overnight.
I have always remembered that the time to hunt for morel mushrooms was when “the oak leaves are the size of a squirrel’s ear.”
The squirrel’s ear quickly grew to dog-ear size, and I haven’t found any morels yet.
The ticks have been out for a while. I have found that the best protection is to spray your long pants up to above the knees, and your socks, with Permethrin, and let it dry. Then you are well protected against ticks and chiggers for several months, even through several washings.
Using that method, I have only had one tick on me in the last three years (knock on wood).
Plus, remember that ticks don’t fall from trees, and they don’t like short grass, like your lawn.
Just don’t brush against bushes, tall flowers, and don’t walk through tall grass, and you won’t get ticks or chiggers.
Yellow jackets, bald-faced hornets and paper wasps are at low populations this time of year because only the queens survive and must start their colony from scratch each spring.
Late summer and early fall are when the colonies will be at their peak and potential stings more likely.
So, those are the low-key happenings around my yard.
What is happening with nature at your house in early May?
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
