If you open your bluebird nest box and see a bunch of strange material in there, how do you know what bird is building that nest? Or if there is a bird nest in the wreath on your front door, who is it? Or if your garden boot is on the back porch for a day or two, and you find it full of nesting material, who did that?
Well, often the location of the nest tells as much as the type and size of nest. So, here is some information to help you figure out what bird belongs to that mystery nest.
If you find a nest in your bluebird box, the list of possible occupants is limited. It is limited to birds that nest in “cavities,” like bird boxes or holes in trees. Around here, those birds are mostly bluebirds, tree swallows, Carolina chickadees, house wrens and house sparrows. Bluebird nests are almost always made of either white pine needles or dry grass, and usually only one of those, not both. Tree swallow nests are similar, but they usually use courser grass or straw, and they always add feathers to the top of the nest, usually many feathers and not their own but feathers from other birds.
Carolina chickadees frequently use bluebird boxes and the bottom two or three inches of their nests are always green moss. The nest cup is finished with fine plant fibers and always animal hair. I have seen chickadees perched on top of a sleeping dog or a grazing groundhog, fearlessly plucking hair for their nest.
House wrens fill a box with sticks, sticks and more sticks. If you see sticks in your bluebird box, it is the work of a house wren. House sparrows are also cavity nesters and they will fill a nest box full to the top with long grasses and weeds and paper, plastic and anything else.
There are other cavity nesters, but tufted titmice rarely use a bluebird box, and the inch and a half hole of a bluebird box is too small for starlings. Woodpeckers excavate their own holes in trees.
What if you find a nest stuck up under your deck or on the eaves of your house? If the nest seems to be entirely of mud, it is probably the nest of a barn swallow. If the nest seems to have a layer of moss, it is probably an Eastern phoebe who put that nest there. Both of those birds often reuse their nests from year to year.
A nest on the wreath of your front door or in the hanging plant on your porch is most often the nest of a house finch. I know folks who don’t use their front door much of the summer because they don’t want to disturb the bird nest there.
Carolina wrens often nest in the craziest places. I have heard of them building nests in a boot on the porch, or in the pocket of a hanging coat, or on the shelf in a garage with all of the garden chemicals, or in my barbeque grill. Their nest can be small or a big messy affair, but it almost always has a dome roof and a side entry hole.
Cardinals usually nest in a thick shrub just a few feet off the ground. Chipping sparrow nests are also usually low to the ground. Their neat little nests are lined with very fine delicate plant fibers.
A stick nest in your rain gutter with just 2 eggs is the work of a morning dove.
And many of you have seen the nest of a killdeer. The nest of a killdeer isn’t a nest at all, because they don’t build a nest. They just lay their eggs on bare ground, like on gravel beside a road, or in the middle of a field.
Most songbirds build a new nest for every brood, sometimes up to three times a summer. It sounds like a lot of work; why not just reuse the nest? Well, it is all part of the mating and nesting cycle, and it probably serves the purpose of starting with a clean nest without the buildup of mites, lice and other stuff.
It’s kind of just like many of us humans. As soon as the kids leave home, we get rid of a lot of old stuff and move to another house, or even another state.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
