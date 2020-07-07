What are you going to do about that black bear in your backyard? Do you say that you don’t have a bear in your yard? Don’t answer too quickly because you may have already had one, or may have one in the near future.
This year, more than any previous year, bears have been spotted all over Fairfield Glade and in Crossville. Locations that I have heard of are near the Overlook trail in Fairfield Glade several times, at the Dorchester Golf course, near the Druid golf course, near the Heatherhurst golf course several times, and on First St. in Crossville. They have been seen both day and night, basically all over Fairfield Glade and into Crossville.
The home range of a black bear can be 80-square-miles. So that bear on the Overlook Trail today, could be at Cumberland Mountain State Park, in Crab Orchard, or anywhere in Crossville tomorrow. If you live in this part of Tennessee you could expect to see a bear anytime and anywhere.
Hiking trails are not closed because a bear is spotted. However, a few weeks ago, one trail was closed because a bear was approaching cars, probably looking for food. That was unusual behavior, and the trail was re-opened a few hours later after the bear moved away.
On social media, several folks have posted things like, “I’ll never leave my house after dark again,” and, “If I saw a bear in my yard, my house would be up for sale the next day,” and, “My days of hiking in the woods are over.” So, what should we do?
There is no need to panic.
Black bears are usually very tolerant of humans and typically go out of their way to avoid humans. Not far away in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, visitors encounter bears on trails every day. Homeowners in Gatlinburg and the surrounding towns have been seeing bears in their backyards for many years. You are safe, but there are a few things you should know.
Bears are always looking for food, and birdseed is one of the most nutritious foods available. Sugar water for hummingbirds is tasty, too. The best thing you can do is to take your bird feeders in at night because a bear that gets comfortable around houses and people is a bear that is going to get into trouble.
What if you run into a bear while hiking? In nearly every case, the bear will either run or walk away from you. You could shout to let the bear know that you are a human, but absolutely don’t run. Stand your ground and raise your arms. You may want to back away slowly while talking to give the bear room to escape.
I have run into bears while hiking several times and, in each case, the bears either ran away or calmly walked away as soon as they saw me, even the one with three cubs.
Black bears that live around here are not like grizzly bears out west. A grizzly bear will aggressively protect their cubs. Black bears would rather move their cubs away from the danger than fight.
You may have heard to lie down and curl up during a bear encounter. That can be good advice for grizzly bears in certain situations, but it is never the defense against black bears. If a black bear attacks, you always fight back, always.
So now, let’s boil it down to the important points to remember about black bears.
• Keep food away from bears. Take bird feeders in at night, don’t leave pet food outdoors, and don’t put your garbage out until the day of collection.
• If you see a bear while walking or hiking, let it know you are there by talking or yelling, raise your arms to look bigger and slowly back away. But, don’t ever run.
• If you spot a bear, you could call TWRA to let them know the location, but TWRA will not do anything else unless the bear becomes a nuisance causing damage or begins to show no fear of humans.
• If a bear becomes a problem because of people letting it continually get into birdseed or other human-provided food, it won’t be relocated; it will probably have to be killed.
Black bears are here, and here to stay. An excellent place to learn more about black bears and how to live with them can be found on the website, Bearwise.org. Let’s learn to live with them, observe them, photograph them and enjoy them.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
