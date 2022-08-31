I learned quite a bit on a recent week-long fly fishing trip to Wyoming.
I first learned that flying on airplanes isn’t much fun anymore.
I used to fly several times a month for work, and I didn’t mind.
But, for this trip, getting to the airport that is over an hour away, plus a time zone change,
checking a 50-pound bag of very expensive fly fishing equipment and hoping it arrived, plus TSA security requirements for a 7 a.m. flight, added to the hassle. It was stressful, even for someone who doesn’t get stressed too easily.
I flew to Cody, WY, to meet up with three buddies for a week of fishing. We stayed at a rustic lodge that provided lodging, food, and daily transportation to many rivers full of trout.
Much of our fishing was just outside the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
The first thing we were handed when we checked into the lodge was a new can of bear spray and a video on how to use it. We were told to keep it on our belt every minute outside of our cabin or the lodge.
This was grizzly country.
I learned that the best decision we made was to hire a guide for the week.
Our guide was Susan Thrasher, ironically from nearby Middle Tennessee. I have known Susan for several years, and she was going to be at the lodge where we stayed for several weeks. So, wisely, the four of us hired her to guide us during our stay.
As Robert Frost said, “... and that has made all the difference.”
On the first day, the river that flowed past our lodge was chocolate milk. Heavy rain several days before we arrived had turned the river into a muddy froth. So instead of fishing the North Fork of the Shoshone River, we drove just outside the entrance to Yellowstone and fished the clear Middle Fork.
We caught fish all day long. I caught cutthroats, rainbows, brookies, and mountain whitefish and just barely missed the Wyoming grand slam by not catching a brown trout that day.
On Tuesday, the North Branch’s chocolate milk had gone downstream, and we caught fish upstream and down within a few miles of our lodge. Our friend Fred caught a beautiful, nearly 20-inch cutthroat trout on a dry fly for his biggest fish ever.
On Wednesday, our friend Tom caught four 20-inch fish from the river within 200 yards of the lodge. In the afternoon, he caught another 20-incher from the same area. His fish were browns, cutthroats, and rainbows. A young woman from Nashville caught a 26.5-inch cutthroat in that same area a few days earlier.
On Thursday, we fished a nearby feeder stream to the North Fork of the Shoshone that everyone else had avoided all week as being too small. Our guide, Susan, recommended it, and we learned to trust Susan completely.
The hike to that stream was about two miles of knee-to-waist-high vegetation that fortunately didn’t have ticks but did have the potential of encountering a grizzly bear. Every few yards, one of us would shout, “Hey-ho,” or, “Hey, bear,” so we didn’t surprise one. We got to the river without incident, but as we were beginning to fish, a large brown head suddenly popped through the thick vegetation 20 feet away on the trail. We didn’t hear it coming because of the rumbling of the stream. Fortunately, it was a horse, not a bear. Whew! A couple of cowboy-looking guys rode through the stream and on up the trail.
Thanks to our guide, we caught two 20-inch rainbows and a lot of smaller fish on that neglected stream.
On Friday, we drove to a small shallow stream known for brook trout two hours north of Cody. Like most streams that week, this one was only ankle-to-knee deep. We “waded wet” all week, meaning no waterproof waders, just felt-bottomed fishing boots, and quick-drying shorts. The shorts only got slightly wet one day. The first step into the cold water each morning catches your attention, but within a few minutes, you forget it.
The brookie stream was fantastic. We didn’t catch any 20-inchers that day; I don’t think any fish we caught was more than 10 or 11 inches long. But it was my favorite day of the week. Brookies on dry flies all day! I caught over 50 fish that day. I learned that it doesn’t take a 20-inch trout to make your day. I have always said that I didn’t care about the size of a trout; just the little tug at the end of your fly line brings just as big a smile.
I learned a lot that week. As she guided us, Susan (southernbrookies.com) taught us where the fish are in the river and where they are not, the techniques of “European nymphing,” new types of flies, new ways to attach multiple flies, effective casting techniques, and so much more.
I learned that a lodge full of long-time fly fishers couldn’t catch more fish than a couple of intermediates with a good guide. A lot of folks say that they want to take up fly fishing. My advice is: first, take a class; and second, go out with a good guide a time or two. You will learn more than you will in five years on your own or with a friend.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.