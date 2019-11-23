It’s that time of year again — the season of the white-tailed deer. Of course, deer are here all year long, but this time of year is especially important for many reasons.
I always say, “It’s tough out there in nature,” and it can be especially tough being a deer.
Back in September and October, Tennessee deer were affected by a couple of diseases spread by biting midges, hemorrhagic disease and bluetongue virus. The recent freezing temperatures closed down the midges for the year, and the deer are free from these issues until warm weather next summer.
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is an even more serious disease that has been identified in West Tennessee and spreading eastward. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has enacted special regulations to help identify and stop the spread of CWD. Mime Barnes, education coordinator at TWRA, stressed that there is currently no CWD in our area in Eastern Tennessee, and deer harvested here are safe to eat.
If you are feeding deer to help them survive the winter, you are only fooling yourself. Deer will survive the Tennessee winters without your help, and in fact, feeding any wildlife often causes more harm than good.
TWRA says, “Feeding sites increase contact between deer, thereby increasing the likely spread of CWD. So, by not feeding wildlife, you are helping prevent the spread of CWD.”
There was a recent news report in Tennessee of a woman that was gored from behind by a buck, as she checked her mailbox. It turns out that the deer was a neighborhood pet that folks were feeding, painting its hooves and dressing it up. Through the feeding and the contact, the deer had lost its natural fear of humans and it seriously injured the woman. The deer had to be euthanized. Feeding any wild animal doesn’t often end up well for the animal.
Cars are even more deadly to deer. This time of year is deer breeding season, called the rut, and google-eyed bucks are following the doe of their dreams everywhere she goes. The doe, playing hard to get, and the buck, blindly following, are not watching for your car as they cross roads. Stay alert and drive safely.
And, in addition to all of that, it is deer hunting season. It is not legal to discharge a firearm in residential areas, but in our county, most residential areas are right next to wooded areas. Most hunters are law-abiding, safety conscious, sportsmen and women. But every population has slob hunters who don’t follow the rules and put you and me, as well as wildlife, in danger.
Every year there are reports of knuckleheads shooting out of their vehicle or after dark or near houses. Already this year there have been reports of someone in a white truck shooting out of their vehicle. I am sure there are others. It is unethical and unlawful. If you see someone driving slowly, looking around, especially around dusk, get a license number, just in case.
When hiking during this deer hunting season, it is always important to wear bright colors. You don’t want to be mistaken for a deer.
A week or so ago, a hunter in the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area was killed by a fellow hunter who mistook him for a deer. That doesn’t happen often, but often enough to dress in bright colors no matter where you hike.
Everyone loves to see beautiful, graceful white-tailed deer. The fawns are pretty well all grown up now, and a new cycle is beginning. You can do your part by driving alert, hunting safely and not feeding our wonderful, wild, white-tailed deer.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
