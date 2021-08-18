As the proud owner of a human body, you should be concerned about keeping that body safe and healthy.
This darn virus is one thing, and accidents and injuries can also be serious. You know what to do about the virus … vaccines, masks and avoiding crowded indoor places.
But what about accidents? The National Safety Council says that nearly 54% of all accidents occur at home, while only 28% happen in public places.
There is one thing that is the best medicine for your body and also for your mind. That medicine is the outdoors. Fresh air, nature and the outdoors is the safest place to be.
So here are my suggestions for some of the places to go and things to do over the next 30 days that will keep you safe, happy and smart.
Outdoor music. What better place in the world is there for free outdoor concerts than right here in Cumberland County? Bring your lawn chair on Mondays and most Fridays to The Grove at Fairfield Glade, Tuesdays to Lake Tansi, and some Thursdays to The Amp next to the Art Circle Public Library in Crossville.
You just missed Jake Hoot, but a fabulous Eagles tribute band will rock Fairfield Glade on Sept. 6, and local legend Carrie Hassler will be at Lake Tansi on Sept. 7.
At these big events, just be sure to spread out, keep your distance, and you will be humming along, happy and safe.
Hiking. Cumberland County is a hiking mecca. That is not an overstatement. You can hike individually or with a guide.
There are free guided hikes every Tuesday and Thursday on some of Fairfield Glade’s 20 miles of trails.
Wednesdays and two Saturdays a month, you can go with the local chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association.
On Fridays you can join the Fairfield Glade Hiking Club.
September is the month every year of the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon. This year is the seventh annual marathon.
Join thousands of others in completing 26.2 miles over the month and get good health, good views, and a free T-shirt.
There is also a 10-kilometer paved path challenge if you don’t do dirt. You can register beginning Aug. 15 at hikingmarathon.com
Then on Oct. 4, the Hiking Marathon will wrap up with the Hit the Trails Festival at The Square at Fairfield Glade. This is always a fun and educational event where you can learn about everything outdoors, not just hiking.
Pigs and Cows. The Cumberland County Fair starts on Aug. 23 and runs through Aug. 28. I may skip the fantastic Phil Dirt and the Dozers Monday night since the grandstand will be packed, but you can find me checking out the animal barns.
And, by the way, the Cumberland County fair has been recognized as one of the best county fairs in Tennessee.
Gardening. On Aug. 31 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., head out to the UT Plateau AgResearch and Education Center for the Cumberland County Master Gardeners’ Fall Festival.
You can wander around the beautiful gardens, including the butterfly garden, see exhibits, stop at the “Ask the Expert” tent, attend some of 13 presentations, and even find lunch there.
And, of course, our local Tennessee Bluebird Society club will be there with a booth to talk one on one and answer all of your bluebird questions.
At the Garden Festival a few years ago, I learned the best advice about planting grass here on the Plateau. I love this quote. “The best time to plant grass here is right around Labor Day. The next best time is Labor Day next year.”
That is because grass planted in the spring doesn’t develop strong enough roots to survive the hot summer.
The Garden Festival is free at the UT Gardens at 320 Experiment Station Road, off Hwy. 70 N. toward Cookeville.
The great outdoors. Nature, music, fresh air, exercise, sunshine, flowers and you. That is a safe and healthy combination.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.