I am sure that you noticed that the weather has changed. Who couldn’t notice that we went, for what seemed like months in the 90-degree range to the 70s almost overnight? Highs in the low 70s is the average for the first half of October in our part of Tennessee. Get your sweaters, because historically, we shouldn’t expect to see highs in the 70s until late in April. But don’t fret, because the best time of the year is just beginning.
Granted, the next five or six months are not the best months for everyone, but fall, and especially winter, are very underrated. I will tell you why.
Many folks like fall because of the beautiful changing leaves. However, with all of the dry weather and the quick change from 90 to 70 degrees, I am not sure how the leaves will be this year. We will know in the next two weeks.
Once the leaves drop, the views open up. With the lower humidity in the cold weather, you can see for miles. Go to nearby Black Mountain on a cold, crisp winter day and you can clearly see the Smokies, 80 air-miles away.
I love to go to Cades Cove in the dead of winter, especially early in the morning. I have been there when it was eight degrees, and it was fantastic. At that temperature you will mostly stay in your car, but you will still see animals like deer, turkey and hawks, as well as winter-visiting Northern harriers and winter songbirds. Cades Cove in the winter is a great day trip. You’ll probably see two cars, not 2000, and I might be the one in the other car.
For a little longer trip, winter is an excellent time to travel the 444-mile Natchez Trace from Nashville to Natchez Mississippi. We went in February a couple of years ago and traffic was almost non-existent. We had no trouble getting lower-priced, off-season accommodations where and when we wanted, and the weather was perfect. If you go in the summer, you will have cars in front of you, cars behind you and bicycles everywhere.
In Tennessee, we can play golf all winter long, and many do. Fly fishing for trout in the tail-waters is good all year here. In the summer you have to avoid fishing on weekends because of crowds and kayaks clogging the rivers. In the winter, with warm layers under your waders, you can have the fish, the ospreys, the bald eagles, the otters, and the mink all to yourself in a scene that is peaceful, quiet and beautiful.
Snow! We live in Tennessee, not Minnesota. The average annual snowfall in Cumberland County is historically 13 inches. Here, we seem to get an inch or two of snow one day and it is gone just as quickly. That is just enough time to get out in the woods and look for animal tracks. The snow reveals fox, bobcat, coyote, weasel and other tracks, even human tracks, that make it fun to figure out what was happening while you were sleeping. One winter I found wild pig tracks. The next day four of us followed the tracks in the snow to the herd of eight pigs rooting for acorns.
When I lived in the North, I learned to find the good in winter. One day in Erie Pennsylvania, it was 20 degrees outside, it was snowing and the wind was blowing 20 miles an hour. People were being people, complaining and trudging down the street bent into the wind with frowns on their faces. I decided to smile, not scowl, at the cold, the snow and especially the wind. I couldn’t change the weather, so I changed my attitude. It is amazing what a change in attitude can make, not just in relation to the weather, but in life.
If you can survive winter north of the Mason-Dixon line, then Tennessee is a paradise in winter. Who needs Florida with the crowds, the traffic, the shopping and the stoplights? I may go to Florida for a week in the winter, but not much longer. I would hate to miss what, in many ways, is the best time of the year here in Tennessee.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
