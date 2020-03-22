My dad had a friend who couldn’t wait until he retired. My dad asked his friend what he was going to do when he retired.
He replied, “I am going to sit on the front porch and do nothing.”
And nothing is what he did. My dad’s friend died a few years after retiring, from boredom.
Albert Einstein said, “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.”
It seems to me that retirement, especially, is the time to engage your mind, not shut it down. Legendary basketball coach John Wooden said, “It’s what you learn after you know it all that counts.” So, for all you know-it-alls out there, (I am including myself), let’s see where and what we can learn.
I like learning about nature, and Smoky Mountain Field School (Google it) associated with the University of Tennessee has 30 classes currently on their schedule from birding, to wild mushrooms, bears, butterflies and more. There is a charge for these classes, but they are well worth the price and taught by experts in their fields.
Henry Ford said, “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether 20 or 80.”
Well, you don’t have to be 80, only 60, to audit classes at Roane State Community College, for free. Getting back into a classroom, without worrying about a grade, just about learning something new, is refreshing. Just interacting with your younger fellow students will be half of the positive experience.
Mahatma Gandhi said, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”
I really like that quote. I also like that here in Cumberland County we have a great new program available for learning. It is called Lifelong Learning. Google “Lifelong Learning Time2meet,” and it will be the first item to pop up.
Lifelong learning classes cost $40 for the entire year, and that $40 includes all three semesters (spring, summer and fall) with 30 or more classes each semester. Classes include art, history, travel, music, medicine and health, outdoors and much more.
You can be a student or you can teach a class of your specialty. Instructors don’t get paid, but the reward is the joy of sharing something you know, with others.
Most classes are held at the Roane State campus across from Stone Memorial High School in Crossville.
The spring semester of Lifelong Learning wraps up mid-April, about the same time that the online catalog for the summer semester will be available. The summer semester will run from June 15 through Aug. 15. I will be doing some classes in the coming months that go beyond my normal nature subjects.
Here are some classes that I will be teaching at Lifelong Learning in the next few months. You are invited.
• Tuesday, April 7 – 15 Great Farm-Fresh Regional Restaurants
• Thursday, June 25 – Road Trips (1-5 days, nearby, fun, road trips)
• Wednesday, July 8 — Mammals of the Cumberland Plateau
Another quote says, “You are never too old to think young.”
That is my quote. If you think that way, you will continue to have fun and learn new things, even though you think you already know it all.
And the quote that I like best talks about learning by experience.
Mark Twain said, “A man who carries a cat by the tail learns something he can learn in no other way.”
That is a quote that you can visualize.
So, let’s get out there, experience nature, experience learning, experience life. Start learning, start living.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.