If you are reading this in our local Crossville or Fairfield Glade newspapers you are familiar with our great local hiking trails.
Cumberland County has more than 30 trails ranging in length from 1-6 or more miles. You may have even hiked the annual 26.2-mile hiking marathon here each September.
And, you know about the Cumberland trail that runs across Black Mountain, and then right along Daddy’s Creek here locally, that will be 300 miles long when finished. Plus, the 2,190-mile-long Appalachian Trail is just east of us, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Many of you have at least set foot, or hiked sections of these trails.
The son of Fairfield Glade residents Mary and Jeff Nagy has his sights set on something a little longer that our Tennessee trails.
Zach Nagy is starting this month to hike the 3,100 mile long Continental Divide trail that stretches from Mexico to Canada.
So how does a 41-year-old have the time or money to take off for a half year hiking journey? It is an interesting story.
First of all, Zach is out of work right now, but that is not as bad as that sounds.
Zach has a job that is waiting for him. He is the stage manager and guitar technician for American rock singer-songwriter Joan Jett.
I know you’ve heard the signature song by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, “I Love Rock and Roll (Put Another Dime in the Jukebox Baby).”
Joan has been touring for nearly 50 years, and Zach has been working for her since 2007. But, the COVID-19 virus has temporarily stopped most touring bands, so, for Zach, it is a good time to do some hiking while waiting for the rock band touring season to start up again.
Zach got into hiking only a few years ago, but he got into it in a big way. He has hiked the Benton MacKaye Trail, the Lake Tahoe Rim Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail. The latter, at 2,650 miles, is longer than the Appalachian trail.
As you are reading this Zach is trudging along the Continental Divide trail somewhere in New Mexico, with everything he needs to survive for five or six months on his back. He will re-supply for food from time to time, but everything else is on his back, in his pack.
Zach usually hikes alone, but saying he hikes alone is really a misnomer. If you watch any of the videos that he makes of his hikes you will see that Zach finds plenty of fellow hikers to share the trail with.
And, although he hikes alone, he hikes for a cause. He hikes to help raise awareness and funding for an organization called, “Hike for Mental Health”. You could look up that organization online and donate in Zach’s trail name “Just Awesome.”
You can follow Zach’s journey each day at this site online, https://share.garmin.com/justawesomehikes.
You can share the trail with Zach right from your own living room. He has a YouTube channel where you can view videos of some of his hikes.
The video of hiking the Pacific Crest Trail is awesome. On YouTube you can find and watch “191 Days: A Portrait of the PCT” and you will see exactly what Zach experienced hiking that trail. I think it is the closest you can come, without actually hiking it yourself.
More of Zach’s hikes can be found on YouTube at “Just awesome hikes”.
There is a short preview there of the 165-mile Tahoe Rim hike that Zach did last year with his mom, Mary. That full video will be out later this year.
Maybe I’ll start with those 1-, 2- or 3-milers around here and work my way up to the Pacific Crest Trail or the Continental Divide.
Or, maybe not, who am I kidding?
I know that long-distance hiking is more than I can do anymore, but I almost felt like grabbing a pack and heading out after watching “191 Days.”
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.