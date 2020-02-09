We live in a great place in a beautiful environment with native animals all around. Many of us can look out of our windows and often see songbirds, woodpeckers, rabbits, and deer. Living nearby are fox, coyotes, bobcats, mink, beaver, and even bears. Some folks call it paradise, others call it hell.
So, what do you do if you have skunks on the lawn, deer in the garden, and mice in the garage? I have answers for you that for the most part don’t involve chemicals, physical barriers, or blood. These suggestions are more natural, organic, legal, logical, and effective.
First let’s understand that animals need three things: shelter, sex, and food. The number one reason why animals are conflicting with your lifestyle is food. It is also reason number two, three, and four. Shelter and sex are way down the list.
Birdseed is the top problem. Birdseed is the reason for your squirrel problem, your chipmunk problem, and most other animal conflicts. There was a local game camera video from a couple of years ago showing in one night the seed under a birdfeeder attracted a skunk, a raccoon, a deer, a beaver, and a bear. Plus, squirrels and chipmunks were there during the day. And remember, if squirrels and chipmunks are there in the daytime, rats, and mice are the night crew. When your yard has lots of rats, mice, and chipmunks, it also attracts snakes. Cut down or eliminate the birdseed and the animal conflicts will decrease.
So, let’s go animal by animal and consider some solutions.
Skunks
People ask me “How do I get rid of skunks?” I reply, “Why would you want to?” Sure, skunks dig small (quarter-sized) holes in the lawn, but I consider it non-chemical grub control, with free aeration. That will save you $100 for grub chemicals and $200 for aeration. You’re welcome. Plus, remember, skunks only spray when attacked or threatened, and they can only spray 15 feet. I have been within 20 feet of a skunk multiple times and nothing was ever exchanged except calm attitudes and mutual respect.
Raccoons
Unless you are growing corn in your backyard, the raccoons are coming for the birdseed or the hummingbird feeder. Take feeders in at night, and the raccoons will bother your neighbors that don’t.
Chipmunks
Most residential lots will only support 2 or 3 chipmunks because chipmunks are territorial. Birdseed can change that. The more available the birdseed, the smaller needed territory, and therefore the more chipmunks. If you like to trap and remove chipmunks, have fun. You’ll have a lifelong hobby. As soon as you remove 2, more will move into the beautiful, well-stocked, available territory.
Gray squirrels
Gray squirrels have much the same story as chipmunks. I know one person who trapped and relocated 23 gray squirrels. He still has 2 and always will. Keep the 2 you have and name them. Your life will be happier.
Mice
If you get mice in the house, they are almost certainly non-native house mice. I have tried the snap trap route and the chemical Warfarin route and both have drawbacks. One involves touching the dead critters and re-setting the dirty trap, and the other involves sending poisoned mice out into the world to send the poison up the line to wild predators. I just started trying a “rolling mousetrap.” It looks like a skinny metal rolling pin that mounts to a plastic bucket with water in the bottom. The mouse steps on the rolling pin, spinning off into the water and quickly drowns. It might not be as quick as a snap trap, but it is much more humane than chemicals and safer. Plus, there is no need to touch the multiple mice in the bottom of the bucket. You can watch how it works on YouTube and buy it on Amazon for $10.
Deer
Some people love them and feed them corn, which has multiple problems. First, all your neighbors will hate you, and more importantly, corn, fruit, or hay in the winter doesn’t help deer. It can actually kill them or spread diseases like Chronic Wasting Disease. Research it before you respond to me on this.
So how do you keep deer out of your garden (flower or vegetable) without an 8-foot fence? First of all, if you plant Hostas and daylilies, that is like setting bacon on your front porch each morning and expecting me to just drive on by. Deer like certain flowers and vegetables, and they especially dislike others. Figure it out. The folks who have, don’t have deer problems. I am not a great believer in spraying, but “Deer Away” claims to be USDA approved for organic gardening. However, anything like that has to be applied regularly; once is not enough.
Beavers
They are not normally a big problem but if they are eating your expensive trees, they are a problem for you. You can pay someone $200 to trap the beaver or you can buy $5 worth of “chicken wire” and wrap your trees. The first solution is temporary until the next beaver shows up; the second one is permanent.
Here is information about mothballs. Yeah, I know, Uncle Billy and someone on the internet said that mothballs repel snakes, chipmunks, mosquitos, and aliens. They don’t, except maybe the aliens. Research it. Naphthalene, the chemical in mothballs is very dangerous and very ineffective, except against insects in enclosed containers, like it is instructed to be used. If you can smell the mothballs, they are affecting you in a harmful way. Please, please, don’t spread mothballs. If you continue to insist that they work, then you have been breathing too many mothballs.
Opossums
And, lastly, there are opossums. Just recently, someone asked me how to keep opossums out of her house. She said she gets an opossum in her house every night. “Every night?” I asked. “Yes,” she said. I then asked if she had a “doggie door.” She said, “Several.” Every morning the opossum was in the laundry room, on the dryer, after cleaning out the two dogs’ dishes. I asked how she got it out of the house. She said it is very tame now, and she just picks it up and carries it outside until everything repeats tomorrow. My suggestion was to put a collar on it and name it. And that is what you do for opossums.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.