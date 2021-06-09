I often get questions from folks about an animal that they saw or thought they saw.
Some of these questions makes me realize that there is some amount of misconception, misinformation and limited knowledge about local wildlife out there.
So, here are answers to some of the questions that I have heard recently, and some answers to questions that were not asked yet.
Lots of people have moved to Tennessee in the last decade, especially to Cumberland County. Fairfield Glade and Lake Tansi attract many retirees from other states; mostly northern states, but even more recently from all over the U.S. The animals that folks are familiar with from Michigan, California and Texas are often not here in Tennessee.
Someone told me that they saw a wolverine near the community center in Fairfield Glade. It was not a wolverine. My guess is that it was most likely a fisher, a related mammal that was released in Catoosa Wildlife management area about 10 years ago. Fishers are spot-ted in the area from time to time.
Moose and elk sightings have been reported. We definitely don’t have moose here, but there were elk reintroduced to Tennessee, and it is possible that one took a sightseeing tour from north of Wartburg and passed through our area.
Recently, I ran into a couple hiking on one of our Cumberland County trails. They told me that the just saw a baby antelope beside the trail. You have to get to west Texas before you will find pronghorn antelope. They saw one of our new white-tailed deer fawns.
I received an email about a nutria in one of our lakes.
Nutria are mammals about halfway in size between a beaver and a muskrat. They were introduced from South America in 1899 for the fur industry, but they escaped or were turned loose, and now they cause lots of damage in Texas, Louisiana and other states.
According to range maps, the closest nutria is along the Mississippi River near Memphis. Most likely the person locally saw an otter.
Someone in Chattanooga said they saw a snowy owl, a large all-white-owl that normally lives in Canada or the far northern border of the U.S. But it was confirmed, many people in Chattanooga did see a snowy owl.
In January of this year, a snowy owl visited southern Tennessee for a few days before heading back north. Every few years these owls travel thousands of miles from their home range. They are a rare sight in Tennessee.
More than once I had calls or emails about gophers. You have to go to southern Georgia or Alabama or Missouri or mid-Illinois to find your first gopher. We have moles, but not gophers.
Water moccasins (cottonmouths), wolves and porcupines are not in East Tennessee, except in zoos. One nice man has emailed me several times with this short message, “If you think there are no wild wolves living in Tennessee, you are full of **it.” I emailed back, “Send photos.”
I’m still waiting.
There are currently no evidence of mountain lions living in the state. One passed through back in 2015-’16, but then disappeared. While it was here it was captured seven times on game cameras.
If you see any of these animals, take a photo with the GPS coordinates imbedded in the photo (cellphone photos can do this) and you will be famous.
Even if your Uncle Billy Bob’s friend Charlie said that there are water moccasins or mountain lions living in East Tennessee, they are incorrect.
I haven’t seen a live armadillo here yet, but I have seen three dead ones 20 miles west of here along Interstate 40. They are on the way.
Wild bison (sometimes called buffalo) were common east of the Mississippi and from Canada to Florida in pioneer times, but the last wild bison in Tennessee was killed in 1823.
There are many towns, rivers, and mountains in Eastern states with “buffalo” in their names. I fish at Buffalo Valley Recreation Area near Cookeville, and Buffalo Mountain is in Tennessee north of Oak Ridge.
Today, the only buffalo in Tennessee are imports from out west, and in fenced areas. The closest ones are in Crossville, near Hwy. 70 N. and Northside Dr.
If you came from Florida, you are familiar with manatees and, especially, alligators. Each of those has made it to Tennessee.
A manatee was found in the Mississippi near Memphis after having navigated all the way up the Mississippi River, but it didn’t survive because it is too cold that far north for it.
Alligators are found in many states from time to time. They are not natives, but they are released pets that are able to survive in the colder climates than their normal southern range.
So, if you see some crazy animal, that doesn’t belong here, email me if you want to, or look up a range map on Google for just about any animal.
• • •
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.