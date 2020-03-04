Roads aren’t necessarily dangerous to animals, but the cars and trucks driving on those roads sure cause a problem.
Estimates are as high as 1 million animals a day are killed on U.S. roadways. And, it is not easy on the cars or people, either. There are approximately 1.5 million insurance claims each year due to collisions with deer, elk, moose and bear.
The cars get fixed, the animals don’t.
In the U.S., there are an average of 200 human deaths each year from collisions with animals. Your odds of damaging your car from an animal collision varies by where you live. West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Montana typically have the highest number of incidents. Approximately one of every 50 drivers in those states have insurance claims from animal collisions each year.
In Tennessee your odds are one out of every 123 drivers. Tennessee ranks 32nd out of the 50 states for animal collisions causing car damage claims. Hawaii is No. 50.
For every deer you see dead on the road, probably many more are dead just out of sight, in the woods. A friend in Pennsylvania used to hike just inside the woods along a busy highway. Every week he found deer that got hit and then collapsed, out of sight.
If you think hitting a 100-pound deer is dangerous, how about a 700-pound elk or a 1,000-pound moose? Each year, about 800 moose are hit on Alaska roads, and in Maine the number is more than 250.
If the rankings were based on squirrels instead of large animals, Tennessee might be at the top. In fact, squirrels are the top road-killed animal nationwide at an estimated 41 million, followed by cats at 26 million.
If you lived in the Southwest, you would swear it had to be armadillos. I have seen two flattened armadillos on Interstate 40 near Monterey recently. They’re here. Flattened is the normal way that you will see armadillos. In Texas, you can buy your kid a stuffed animal that looks like a flattened armadillo with a tire track design on it.
Two separate defense tactics cause the squirrel and armadillo problems on roads. Squirrels often escape from predators by faking left and going right. Cars don’t fall for the fake. Armadillos, when frightened, jump straight up in the air, about 2 feet. Unfortunately, that is just about the height of the grille on your car.
In most cases, collisions with wildlife is unavoidable. It is recommended that swerving your car to avoid a squirrel, or even a deer, often results in a more serious accident, sometimes with another car.
Studies have been done with fake animals, like snakes and turtles, to see what drivers do. Approximately 3% of drivers actually swerved to intentionally run over the snake or turtle. But on the positive side, another 3% of drivers stopped to safely escort the snake or turtle off the road.
I am one of the 3% who has moved many snakes and turtles to safety. In one case, as I was waiting for cars to pass so I could move a box turtle, the third car in line smashed the turtle flat, splattering me with turtle blood. I seriously don’t think the driver saw the turtle because of the car in front of him, but the turtle still lost. Another time when moving a snake, a driver stopped and said, “What are you doing? I would have run over that snake.”
I recently read that, on one 8-mile section of Interstate 40 near the Tennessee-North Carolina border, 70 bears were hit and killed in one year. Some states, especially out West, have constructed special overpasses and large culvert underpasses for wildlife to safely cross busy highways. Animals learn to use them and avoid traffic above or below. Planners in North Carolina and Tennessee are studying to see what could be done here.
There was a cute video on the internet recently of a coyote using a wildlife culvert to go under a road. The coyote started in, then turned around and danced playfully at a badger, seemingly encouraging the badger to follow him. That might not be as unusual as it seems, because coyotes and badges sometimes hunt rodents together, digging and catching as a team.
And finally, I worked helping to build the Cumberland Trail a few years ago with an old-timer who told us that he regularly ate roadkill. He lived alone in a cabin and supplemented his diet with free roadkill. He said fresh roadkill was mostly pretty good, but he didn’t particularly care for coyote. Let me know what you think.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
