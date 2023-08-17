Recently, my wife and I summited the highest mountain in Pennsylvania. It was interesting, but it wasn’t as adventuress as it sounds.
But you can do much better.
You can easily go online and find the highest point in each state.
“Highpointing” is the pursuit of reaching the highest elevation in each state.
Denali, in Alaska, is by far the highest state highpoint at 14,498 feet in elevation.
Don’t plan on reaching the top of that mountain, because it is a 39-mile round-trip hike (climb), and it is rated as the No. 1 hardest state highpoint to climb, over twice as hard as the next most difficult point in Wyoming. At last count, 129 people have died trying to reach the top of Denali — and you don’t want to be No. 130.
There are 13 states where you can actually drive to the highest point. Pennsylvania’s Mount Davis at 3213 elevation is one of them. And that, plus it was just a flat ridge with no good views, is why I said it wasn’t too exciting.
So, forget Denali. You can do Pennsylvania, if for no other reason than to just check it off. But you have much better options much closer to home here in Tennessee.
Clingman’s Dome is the highest point on the Appalachian Trail as well as the highest point in Tennessee, at 6,643 feet of elevation.
You can drive to within a half mile of the summit. The paved trail to the tower at the top is steep but very doable.
The air, the trees, the animals are all different at 6,000 feet.
The air is thinner, cooler, and the trees are mostly spruce and fir. And if you want to see red squirrels or ravens in Tennessee, you have to go high.
I love visiting Clingman’s Dome.
Clingman’s Dome is a three-hour drive from Cumberland County, so take a picnic lunch and make it a great day trip. Stop at the free Sugarlands Visitors Center on the way.
Once you have conquered the highest point in Tennessee, your next step up is to the highest point in the Eastern United States.
Mount Mitchell, NC, is only 41 feet higher than Clingman’s Dome, but that is enough to be higher than any other mountain east of the Mississippi River.
Mount Mitchell is a one-hour drive north of Asheville, and the hike up from the parking lot is only 2/10th of a mile.
This is a great one to check off your list. Just getting there is part of the fun, because you will drive from Asheville on the Blue Ridge Parkway to reach Mount Mitchell. The views along the way are just a preamble to the views from the top of the tower at Mount Michell.
There is a small museum, a gift shop, and refreshment stand near the top also.
After Tennessee and North Carolina, you are on your own. Check out the list of the highest points in each state and see if you can catch a couple more in your travels.
So, let’s see, another day of household chores, playing golf or pickleball, and more of the same old, same old — or a day trip or two above the clouds.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
