In the animal world, predators are a fact of life.
If you are a rabbit or a chipmunk, or even a deer, you are always on the lookout for someone trying to eat you.
Nature shows on TV even state something like “some scenes may be disturbing to viewers.”
I know folks who can’t watch when the lion grabs the zebra for lunch. But it is all part of the balance of nature.
You may wish that all animals were vegetarians (cows wish that humans were all vegetarians), but it just doesn’t work that way.
Many of us have bluebird nest boxes in our yards, and you may not realize it, but bluebirds have many predators.
Some of those predators have learned that a bird house in a yard is an invitation to an easy lunch.
If you have a birdhouse in your yard, here are some facts on how the predators operate, and some recommendations to keep the birds in your nest box safe.
Probably the No. 1 bluebird predator in Tennessee is the gray rat snake. These snakes are very common, and they are very fond of birds and bird eggs.
Rat snakes can grow up to 6 feet long and can climb almost anything. They can climb any tree, any fence, any post, and even up the side of your house.
If they see or smell a bird nest, they can probably reach it.
If you had a nest of eggs or baby birds and one day they are all gone, too early to fledge, but the nest shows no disturbance, then the culprit is usually a rat snake.
Rat snakes often show up at night, eat everything in the nest box, and leave before you look in the next time. Sometimes they are still there, inside the box, when you open it.
Rat snakes are nonvenomous, so the biggest danger to you is when you fall over backward from fright when you open the box.
Raccoons are right up there with rat snakes as predators of birds and bird eggs.
Raccoons also show up at night. They just reach inside the birdhouse and pull everyone out one by one and eat them. They will eat eggs, babies and even adult birds if they catch them.
You can usually tell a raccoon was the predator because they often pull some of the nesting material out of the box along with the occupants.
Free-roaming house cats also kill nesting birds. Cats can sometimes jump and pick a low-flying bird or young fledging out of the air. But often they get on top of the nest box and reach inside like a raccoon.
The clue that the predator was a cat vs. a raccoon is that while raccoons pull out part of the nest, cats can just hook the babies or adults with their claws and capture the birds on the nest without messing up the nest.
Plus, cats may not take all the babies, only a few to keep them occupied. Raccoons will eat all the birds and the eggs, while cats normally leave the eggs.
The solution for these three predators — snakes, raccoons and cats — is in how the nest box is mounted. The absolute worst place to mount a nest box is on a tree, post or fence.
Ideally, nest boxes should be mounted on a pole, about 5 feet high, with a predator guard. A properly mounted wobbling “Kingston” predator guard (look it up on the internet) is the best defense against snakes, raccoons and cats.
The wire screens that you sometimes see on the front of a bluebird box is called a Noel guard. If it is at least 6 inches deep, it can protect against raccoons and cats, but it doesn’t stop rat snakes.
Hawks and owls sometimes pick off bluebirds, especially new fledglings. There is not much you can to about those birds. While many hawks specialize on rodents, Cooper’s hawks and sharp-shinned hawks specialize on birds.
Ants, lice, mites, earwigs, bumblebees and blowflies also sometimes inhabit a bird nest. A little sprinkling of non-toxic diatomaceous earth under the nest will not harm the birds and it will keep these bugs away.
House sparrows will kill nesting birds and babies in a nest box every chance they get — not for food, just for territory. Other sparrows are not a problem, only house sparrows.
Defending against house sparrows can be detailed and complicated; it is a whole other article. The best defense against the invasive non-native house sparrow is to simply not put up a bluebird nest box where house sparrows are present.
We have one bluebird trail in the county where the predator is impossible to stop.
A black bear has raided four of our bluebird boxes in the last two weeks. A bear got into a box two years ago and ate the five eggs that were there the day before.
This year the bear has bent the poles and broken the boxes, but so far there weren’t any eggs or birds in those boxes. We are hoping the bear soon finds more nutritious food so I don’t have to keep gluing broken wooden birdhouses back together.
Yes, predators are an essential part of nature. But when we have a bird house in our yards, we prefer that the predators get their protein somewhere else.
A proper birdhouse, mounted at least 6 feet from trees and fences and with a predator guard, can help ensure that you get to watch the babies in your yard, hatch, grow and fledge safely.
