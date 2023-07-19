If your yard is like mine, you are either cutting back or replacing shrubs this summer.
It was a bad winter for some plants.
I noticed that some yards seemed to have been hit harder than others. My yard lost three or four shrubs, while other yards lost 10 or more.
And why was it this year and not so much on other years?
The answer has many facets.
I talked to Gregg Upchurch, the Extension agent at the University of Tennessee Extension Office in Crossville about last winter’s effect on our landscaping here on the Plateau. He provided many answers.
The first problem was last winter itself. Here in Cumberland County, according to the USDA plant hardiness map, our average low temperature is zero to minus 10 degrees.
As Gregg pointed out, the average height of male Americans might be 5 feet, 10 inches, but some men are 7 feet, 2 inches, and some 5 feet, 2 inches.
It is the same for the average low temperature. Last winter’s minus 10 or below, along with a cold wind, was colder than our average.
Plants that did well for 10 years in your yard may have finally met their lower limit of cold and didn’t survive. Some, like Leland cypress or nandina, are struggling back from completely dead branches through roots that didn’t freeze.
Also, the location of the plants in your yard may have made a difference in whether they survived.
A holly on the south side of your house that is protected by the house, and also gets the morning sun, probably fared better than one on the north side.
The Cumberland Plateau, where we live, is a unique environment. We are in the South where it is warmer, but at a 2,000-foot elevation, where it is colder. The same grass that grows to the east or west of the Plateau doesn’t do as well here.
Also, if you live in a low area or depression, you can get colder temperatures than a friend a quarter mile away, because cold air sinks.
So, elevation, protection from wind, access to sun, and specific topology can all play a part in the survival of your landscape.
And, one of the biggest reasons some landscapes survived last winter and some didn’t is based on what type of plants you have.
Cumberland County is considered plant hardiness zone 6 or 6B. That designation is provided to help gardeners and homeowners decide what plants will do well here and which ones won’t. The lower the zone number, the more cold tolerant the plant is.
Crepe myrtle, for example, is listed as a zone 7 plant. Zone 7 is mostly located in the states south of Tennessee. Sure, lots of people plant crepe myrtle and it might do well here for a while, but it has a much greater chance of freezing here than plants rated for our zone 6.
Even in Dallas, TX, (in warmer hardiness Zone 8) where crepe myrtle seems to be the national tree, there are winters where all of the thousands of crepe myrtles have to be severely pruned due to cold damage.
I have a friend who likes to plant some of his favorite shrubs that he had in Texas or in Florida. You can survive away from the Texas heat, but many plants can’t.
The best advice to avoid another year of replacing plants killed by cold is to stick to plants native to our area and our climate. If you vary by a hardiness zone, go for plants from zone 5, rather than from zones 7 or 8.
So here are some things to think about as you write the check to replace those dead plants in your yard.
Don’t replace that dead plant with the same thing.
Compare the plants you buy to our Plant Hardiness Zone of 6B.
Consider plants native to our environment.
For much more information go to Google and type in “UT Extension Crossville.” There, you can find answers to all of your horticulture questions.
I might be a slow learner but one thing that I learned from last winter is, don’t try to fool Mother Nature by planting palm trees in Alaska.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
