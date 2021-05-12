It’s May. Officially, we are about half way through spring.
A lot happens in May: Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, the Indy 500 and Memorial Day.
A lot also happens in nature in May. Here are some things in nature to watch for this month.
The cicadas are coming. But I am not getting too excited because I think most of the action will be east of here.
The maps show that from Harriman and east is where this brood was heaviest, 17 years ago, back in 2004.
Once the ground temperature reaches 67 degrees 4 inches under the surface, the cicadas will begin to emerge. The have already started in a few places.
I have heard that fly patterns imitating a cicada are sold out in all of the fly fishing shops. Fishermen are always optimistic.
Ticks are active again, if you haven’t already noticed. I always say ticks are ravenous in the spring.
They will be on ankle to knee-high vegetation, not on your short-mowed lawn.
Permethrin is the magic chemical. Spray it on your garden clothes, let it dry, and, like me, you won’t get any ticks. But always do a tick check just to be sure.
Most literature says that unless the tick is attached to you for more than 24 hours, the chances of getting anything bad is minimal, with no need to run to the doctor.
Carpenter bees have awoken from their overwinter sleep and looking for wood to bore into and lay their eggs.
The males are aggressive and will get right up in your face, but they are harmless. The females are less feisty, but may sting to protect themselves.
They will bore into unpainted wood and may weaken it if they make enough holes.
Carpenter bees are important pollinators, so try to discourage them by painting exposed wood before they drill without killing them if possible.
Baby ducks are showing up already. There will be more as the month progresses. Then there will be fewer.
Baby ducks are cute, and we hate to see them disappear. You like baby ducks, but so do big bass, snapping turtles, fox, hawks and owls. Don’t worry, Mother Nature has this figured out. Just enough babies survive to keep everything in balance for next year.
The warblers are here. Most of you know about as much about warblers as I do: Not much.
Warblers are small forest birds that don’t typically come to your backyard bird feeders. Many of them have some part of bright yellow, and many are really beautiful … but not easily seen. Of the 50 species of warblers that nest in North America, only a few nest in Tennessee. The interestingly named Tennessee Warbler does not nest in the state. But many warblers migrate through here in May on their way to breeding grounds farther north.
There are some outstanding photos posted on the Facebook page “Fairfield Glade Birders” by Lynn Cyrus, daughter of local resident Jana Cyrus. You can see photos taken right here in Cumberland County of beautiful warblers that you probably never heard of, warblers named Cape May, Palm, Hooded, Bay-Breasted, Black-throated Green, Yellow Throated, Pine, and Prothonotary. You’ll need a good bird book, preferably “Sibley’s Field Guide to the Birds”, your better binoculars, and your best patience to spot warblers in the trees.
I always forget when the pine pollen stops for the year, but it should be soon so I can wash my car.
May is a busy month; there is lots happening.
Get outside, take a hike on a trail, and enjoy nature during this beautiful spring month.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
