It was in the movie Casablanca that Police Capt. Louis Renault said, “Round up the usual suspects.”
Well, today, let’s go beyond the usual suspects and talk about some less common ones … birds, not jailbirds.
This a good time of year to spot some uncommon birds. Sure, you know all of the regulars like cardinals, robins, bluebirds, chipping sparrows, Carolina chickadees, Carolina wrens, tufted titmice, woodpeckers and the rest of the gang. But now the summer birds are returning, and some migrants are passing through on their way up North.
Many of the warblers are only summer residents around here. I am not very good at identifying them, but with a good bird book and some binoculars, you could start checking off some warblers.
Warblers are often hiding in the tree foliage picking off caterpillars and spiders and hard to spot, but most have yellow on some part of them. Look for ones called Kentucky warbler, Magnolia warbler or prairie warbler. All of those spend the summer here.
Interestingly, the Tennessee warbler only migrates through Tennessee and spends the summer in Canada and the winter in Mexico.
Tree swallows, barn swallows and Northern rough-winged swallows are back from their annual winter vacation in Mexico. Whip-poor-wills are back, too. We hear one calling after dark several nights a week.
Yellow-billed cuckoos also spend the summers here. They are not often seen because, although they are fairly large, almost the size of a morning dove, they like to stay hidden among the leaves of trees where they feed. Go online and listen to their sound. I’ll bet you have heard them but didn’t know it was our local cuckoo.
A number of folks have posted on the “Fairfield Glade Birders” Facebook group page with photos of rose-breasted grosbeaks. Those birds are just migrating through and will soon be gone, but their cousins, the Blue grosbeaks, spend the summers here.
According to my timeline, when the rose-breasted grosbeaks come through, the indigo buntings show up to spend the summer. The male indigo buntings are a beautiful color of blue. Like many birds, the female looks totally different.
You can download apps on your phone with the sounds of birds. It is not recommended to overuse this feature to call in birds because it jazzes them up and causes them to expend energy needed to live and breed. But I admit that a couple of years ago, I played the sound of an indigo bunting, and, with no exaggeration, an indigo bunting was sitting at my feet within 10 seconds looking for that invader in his territory. Don’t expect results that quickly, but it happened to me. The same thing happened on a birding outing with a prairie warbler.
I had a rare treat last week. I have heard that if you put a half of an orange on your bird feeder, you could attract Baltimore orioles. We tried it in years past with no success. This year, we put an orange out, and within an hour we had an oriole perched on it. He has been back in subsequent days, as has his female companion. However, most times they drink from the hummingbird feeder rather than from the orange. I am hoping they will hang around and nest in a nearby tree with their unique hanging nest.
I have four bluebird boxes in my yard, even though I know that bluebirds are territorial and need about 100 yards before they will let another bluebird pair nest nearby. However, with my house in between as a buffer, I have bluebird babies in two of the boxes, on opposite sides of the house. Another nest box has tree swallows building a nest, and the fourth has a house wren nest. I am not real happy about the wren because house wrens may destroy the eggs of other nearby species. But I am hoping they will behave themselves.
So, here is your challenge: Don’t just feed the birds. Open your bird book, go online, and learn to identify more than just the regulars.
If you also learn to identify them by sound, you will then be a real birder.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
