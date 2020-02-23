Well, it is that time of year again. No, not the time for February winter blues, not time for March madness basketball (quite yet), and not time for hummingbirds, although they are on their way.
It is time to get ready for bluebird nesting.
Bluebirds stay here in Tennessee all winter, so "more on the way" doesn’t mean migrators heading north. It means more babies in the hundreds of bluebird nest boxes around our county. The bluebirds have often been in groups all winter, but now they are starting to pair off and establish territory. Hopefully, your nest box will be the center of one pair’s territory.
Around here in Eastern Tennessee, bluebirds begin nesting about the end of March. But if you have a bluebird nest box in your yard, now is the time to make sure it is cleaned out and in good repair. Bluebirds always build a new nest for every brood, so the old, dirty nest in your bluebird box should be cleaned out and placed in the garbage. Just brush out the box and it should be ready for your bluebirds.
You may have noticed some new bluebird boxes around Fairfield Glade recently, and you will soon see more in other locations around the county.
In Fairfield Glade, the new boxes are along 4 streets: Stonehenge, Village, Fairfield, and Catoosa. Another 15 boxes will soon be in place at the Cumberland Cove golf course, and Centennial Park will have 3 new ones.
So why do just bluebirds need our help? What about titmice, robins, wrens, and blue jays? Bluebirds have been the most severely impacted by non-native house sparrows and starlings. Those imported birds aggressively take over the natural cavities that bluebirds need to nest. Without man-made nest boxes, bluebirds just aren’t able to find enough places to nest. Bluebird populations dropped by 90% until people started providing nest boxes.
Cumberland County Tennessee is doing its part to help our native bluebirds. The City of Crossville, the County, Pleasant Hill, and Fairfield Glade have all proclaimed the bluebird the official bird of those areas. Many residents have nest boxes in their yards and the Cumberland County Bluebird Club will monitor over 280 boxes this year on golf courses and other public properties.
So, if you would like to have bluebirds around your house here are some steps to take.
First, have your nest box ready and clean. Bluebirds like semi-open areas exactly like most lawns. A box in the woods will more likely attract chickadees, wrens, or tufted titmice. All are good native birds, just not bluebirds.
Second, provide food for bluebirds. They will get along just fine without your help, but a little supplemental nourishment won't hurt. Bluebirds are insect eaters, so they will come for suet, or dried, or especially live, mealworms. Just remember if they are eating your supplemental food, they are not getting the calcium and other minerals that natural insects give them. If you can, add “chick starter” to your suet, and dust your mealworms with calcium carbonate. If bluebirds ate nothing but delicious (to them) mealworms all day, they could get weak bones.
And third, keep your cat indoors. Last year I talked to a woman who said that she loves bluebirds. She said that bluebirds had two broods in her nest box in her yard last year. I asked how many babies fledged. She said, “None.” “What happened?” I asked. She said her cat was able to jump up on the box and killed all the babies, both times. She was raising cat toys, not bluebirds.
Everyone loves bluebirds. They are cute, non-aggressive, and human tolerant. Plus, they eat insects on your lawn. It doesn’t get much better than that.
