May is a big and important month in nature. The trees are now all green and the pollen is flying. When it comes to pollen, think of it this way, plants with showy bright flowers attract insects to distribute their pollen, while plants with inconspicuous flowers, like trees, and ragweed, rely on the wind to spread their pollen. That pollen carried by the wind is light and travels far, and right into your nose. Hickories and oaks are a big reason for your sneezing, and we have lots of hickories and oaks around here. That green coating on your car, deck, and outdoor furniture is mostly from pines. Although pines also rely on the wind, their pollen is heavy and that is why it coats every flat surface, but is less likely to cause allergies.
Yes, the ticks are crazy. Every year I try to remind everyone the secrets to staying safe from ticks. Ticks are usually on the ankle or knee-high grass or bushes, or in leaf litter. They do not fall from trees, and they are not likely on your short lawn. Don’t brush against the high grass, flowers, and bushes and you aren’t likely to get ticks. Spray your outdoor pants and socks with Permethrin, let them dry, and your clothes will protect you for months, through many washings.
There have been bear sightings in several locations in Fairfield Glade recently. If they are near your house they are after birdseed and hummingbird feeders. Take those food sources in at night, because a bear that gets used to finding food around homes is potential trouble. Bears can travel long distances. A bear in Fairfield Glade today could be in downtown Crossville tomorrow. If you recall one was even seen near the courthouse last year.
Leo and Sue B. from the Linary area south of Crossville recently sent me a photo of a large snapping turtle near their house. In another month or so the females will travel a long way from water to lay their eggs. Snapping turtles are timid in water but very vulnerable, defensive, and aggressive on land. Please don’t hit them as they cross roadways looking for that perfect place to lay their eggs.
Sonny H. emailed me recently, asking for help identifying an animal that he saw in his yard early one morning. At first, he thought it was a bobcat. It went up a tree quickly and then came down headfirst. It was dark brown with a long tail. Did you guess it? That is an exact description of a fisher. A few people have seen them in the last couple of years. Consider yourself lucky if you are one of those folks.
Polly M emailed me this week. On her dock ladder, she found empty, open mussel shells laying on the underwater steps. She asked if it could be the work of an otter and if we even had otters here. She was correct. We do have otters from time to time in our Fairfield Glade lakes and Meadow Lake Park, and otters do love mussels. Polly addressed me as Sherlock Holmes in her email, but she and her husband John were the master sleuths in this case.
In the last Enjoying Nature article, I had photos of some of the less common birds that we might see around here. Well after that article published, I got a photo of another one, a scarlet tanager. I have since seen a couple more, but the first photo was the best.
And “Joyful Kathy” sent me an urgent email a few days ago. A friend of hers had a newborn fawn in his yard and hadn’t seen the mother all day. She wondered if we should call someone to rescue the fawn. This comes up every year and the answer is always the same. The fawn is safe, it is not an orphan, and the mother is nearby. The mother may leave the fawn for many hours, but the fawn is safe.
Soon it will be June and fawns and moms will be everywhere. Drive the speed limit and keep alert for all of the wonderful wildlife we enjoy here in Eastern Tennessee.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
