Can you do it? Can you complete a marathon? For many people, completing a marathon is out of their reach. But you can do it, because this is one marathon that just about anyone can complete.
This is the 6th year for the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon and more and more people enter every year, and not just from Cumberland County. Hikers have come here from all of our surrounding counties, as well as from around the state.
The marathon was started in 2015 to introduce folks to the new hiking trails in the county. One woman said “These trails are a treasure to introduce to my grandchildren.” Another said, “I have lived here all my life and didn’t know about these beautiful trails”.
300 hikers registered for the first hiking marathon in 2015. Last year there were over 1800. With the current virus situation limiting indoor gatherings, this is the perfect time to get outside and hike. Even though we expect 2000 hikers this year, when you spread them out over 26.2 miles and 30 days, it is one of the safest and healthiest things you can do.
And you can do it. One hiker last year said about himself, that if a “64-year-old 290-pound man can do it, anyone can.” There were 25 hikers at least 80 years old. One woman completed 17 miles at nine months pregnant, and only quit to deliver her baby before the end of the month.
Nearly 500 dogs helped their owners complete the mileage last year. One dog even signed his application with a paw print. It’s best to keep your dog on a leash on the trails so they don’t try to make friends with a skunk or a snake, and even though you are in the woods, please clean up after your dogs. A perfect walk in the outdoors doesn’t need a deposit of Purina dog chow on the trail. Yes, bears poop in the woods, but not 500 of them, and not beside the trails.
One hiker last year said they would never hike again because she saw a snake crossing a trail. Others were happy to see wildlife. The folks who saw a bear wanted to go back to try to see it again. If you are concerned, just always hike with others, stay on the trails to avoid ticks and chiggers, and use insect spray, and you can hike with confidence.
Of the twelve designated trails on this year’s marathon, only 2 are repeats from last year. The 1.7-mile Maryetta trail is brand new this year, and the others haven’t been in the marathon for 2 years or longer. So, there are new sights to see.
Volunteer trail crews always keep the trails in great shape, but for the marathon each September, there is extra clipping, weed whacking, and signage. Nearly 20 bridges were re-painted with non-skid paint just prior to this year’s marathon. The trails are all well marked. Two are out and back, and the rest are all loops that bring you back to your starting point.
But who needs signs? One hiker last year even found his way in the dark. He emailed me one day and asked if it was OK to hike in the dark because he worked during the day. I said there was no rule against it. He emailed me at 2am a couple of times to say that he just completed another trail. Even though it sounds interesting, I wouldn’t recommend night hiking for most of us.
You can register for the Marathon at…https://hikingmarathon.com and start hiking on Tuesday September 1. In addition to the full 26.2-mile marathon, there is a 10k challenge (6.2 miles) that is on all paved paths. Or, you could pick from any of the 12 designated trails to do a half marathon of 13.1 miles. New, this year are special activities along the trails for kids. For any of these, just register, hike, and you’ll get a free t-shirt; dogs get a special commemorative dog tag.
But better than the t-shirt, you’ll have fun, stay safe, and have tales to tell your friends, neighbors, and grandchildren about the time you completed a marathon on the beautiful trails of Cumberland County.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.