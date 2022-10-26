People love lists.
Remember David Letterman’s “Top 10 Lists” every day on his late-night TV show? It was the highlight of the show.
Some folks have taken the list of all 63 U.S. national parks and tried to visit as many as possible.
Some people did it. But the champion is Mikah Meyer, who in 2019, completed a three-year journey to visit not only all 63 National Parks, but all 419 national park “sites,” including some in off shore locations like the Virgin Islands, or Guam. That is a few too many for my list.
Tennessee only has one national park and 56 state parks. There are about 2,500 official state parks around the U.S.
I decided to make my list of the best state parks, not only in Tennessee but in a few other noteworthy places that I have visited. Here is my top 10 list of state parks.
Tennessee Fall Creek Falls is often listed as the best state park in Tennessee. One website, Attractions of America, even lists Fall Creek Falls as the No. 1 state park in America. The highlight is the 256-foot waterfall, the highest in the east.
Not far from Fall Creek Falls is Burgess Falls, Cummins Falls, and Rock Island, all great state parks with excellent waterfalls. All are within about an hour from Crossville.
If you are looking for a great day trip, the four state parks above should be on your list.
Virginia
Grayson Highlands makes many lists for the best state park in Virginia. It is the one with the wild ponies. That alone makes it worth the trip, and there are lots of nearby great places like Damascus, Abingdon, Roan Mountain TN, and, of course, the Harvest Table restaurant in Meadowview VA.
Maryland
Speaking of wild ponies, Assateague Island State is famous for them. We camped there years ago, and woke up to our tent surrounded by wild ponies that bite, and they don’t like you. Ask me how I know.
Kentucky
Cumberland Falls State Park near Corbin, KY, is a good one to put on your list. But you will need to time it right. The falls produce a “moonbow,” but only on the two days on either side of a full moon when the sky is clear. You can stay in the lodge right next to the falls.
New York
Niagara Falls is a pretty spectacular state park. But a couple other New York parks are often listed ahead of Niagara Falls on “best” lists.
Those are Letchworth State Park and Watkins Glen State Park. They have excellent, short, well-maintained trails through deep canyons. Both are in the Finger Lakes region for a great road trip to combine with wine tasting.
Texas
It is a long way from here, but I can’t leave out the Palo Duro Canyon from a list of my favorites. Not far from Amarillo, you are driving along a table-top flat road and wondering where the canyon is, when the road dips down into a deep beautiful, wooded, green canyon with a stream flowing through it.
Deer, quail, and other wildlife wander through this oasis below a dry plain above. It is no wonder that Apache, Comanche and Kiowa tribes wintered here. There is an excellent outdoor drama in the canyon in the summer.
National parks are famous. Who hasn’t heard of or even visited Yellowstone, Glacier, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain National Park, Zion, Bryce, Grand Teton, the Great Smoky Mountains or Denali?
But don’t overlook state parks, especially those within a day’s drive of home.
Make your own list. Dreaming and thinking doesn’t get you out of the house. Make a list of the places you want to visit and start ticking them off.
Leave the “honey-do” list at home and work on the “places to see” list.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
