They say that everything in nature has its place and purpose. I can peacefully coexist with snakes, spiders, chipmunks, deer, and everything else that drives some folks crazy, but ticks don’t seem to have any redeeming qualities. Let’s talk about ticks.
There are several species of ticks in Tennessee, but the three most significant are the lone star tick, the black-legged tick (sometimes called the deer tick), and the American dog tick. Each of these ticks can transmit several different diseases to humans.
The lone star tick is named because the adult female has a white dot on the middle of her back. The male looks much different. This species is the usual carrier of ehrlichiosis, and Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS). AGS is not a disease, but rather an allergic reaction to any meat or product from a mammal. People with AGS can get a severe reaction 2-6 hours or more after eating red meat. The symptoms are often rash, hives, swelling of lips and throat, up to life-threatening anaphylaxis.
The black-legged tick is the infamous carrier of Lyme disease. Lyme disease is not nearly as common in Tennessee as it is in places like Pennsylvania, New York, and other more northern states. In 2021 there were only 58 reported cases of Lyme disease reported in Tennessee as compared with an estimated 100,000 new cases of Lyme disease in Pennsylvania.
The American dog tick bites humans as well as dogs and this tick can transmit rocky mountain spotted fever (RMSF). Arkansas has by far the highest rate of RMSF, but Tennessee and our other surrounding states are not far behind.
There are all kinds of other bad things that ticks carry, such as heartland virus, tularemia, STARI, rickettsia, babesiosis, anaplasmosis, Powassan disease, and more.That’s the bad news.
The good news is that not all ticks are infected, and just because you had a tick bite doesn’t mean you are going to get something bad.
If you find a tick attached you will want to remove it as soon as possible by grabbing it close to the skin with tweezers, and slowly pulling it straight out. Any other method is not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Using dish soap, or nail polish, or twirling the tick counterclockwise, or burning with a match, are dumb internet suggestions that only allow the tick more time to inject bad stuff into you. Take your choice, scientific advice or someone’s tweet on twitter.
The CDC doesn’t recommend running to your doctor for an antibiotic every time you get a tick bite. Ticks usually have to be attached for some period of time to transmit any disease. Lyme disease, for example, usually requires a black-legged tick to be attached for greater than 24 hours.
Many of the tick diseases have similar symptoms, such as fever, headache, muscle or joint pain, fatigue and sometimes a rash. If you get those symptoms a few days to a few weeks after a tick bite, short term antibiotic is the usual treatment.
I am certainly not giving medical advice. The CDC has a “Tick Bite Bot” on the internet that can give guidance when and if to seek medical care for a tick bite. That, and your medical doctor can give better advice.
The best advice is to avoid getting bit by a tick in the first place. Ticks love to wait for you on knee-high vegetation and latch on to you as you walk by. The don’t drop from trees, and they don’t like lawns. They need high humidity found on taller grasses or plants.
Many folks regularly spray their entire lawns to kill ticks. That is a waste of money in my view. If you must spray, just do the edges of your yard, near the wooded and weedy areas where ticks mostly live. To prove that your mowed lawn doesn’t have ticks, slowly drag a light-colored terry cloth bath towel over your lawn and then check it for attached ticks. Then, walk along the edge of a field the same way, and you will learn where the ticks live and where they don’t. If you are spraying your lawn, you are probably hurting more birds than ticks.
I rarely get any tick bites anymore (knock on wood) because I, avoid brushing vegetation when walking on trails, wear long pants sprayed with Permethrin (and let to dry), use 30% Deet on exposed legs if wearing shorts, and check for ticks after venturing out in tick habitat.
Yeah, we live in tick territory, but you are a lot safer here than many states farther north. Ticks may be our enemy, but knowledge and prevention are our friends. Enjoy nature, (except for ticks.)
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.