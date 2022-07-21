Snakes! Some people hate them, some people love them.
Most people are afraid of them, and some are terrified.
An estimated 30% of adults have ophidiophobia, a fear of snakes. But look at it another way: all snakes probably have anthropophobia, which is a fear of people.
A little understanding always goes a long way, so let’s try to understand and identify snakes a little better. Maybe we can change fear and hate to tolerance and understanding.
There are approximately 32 different species of snakes in Tennessee, but only four of these species are venomous.
Contrast that with Arizona or Texas, with 19 and 15 venomous species, respectively.
East Tennessee’s only venomous snakes are copperheads and timber rattlesnakes.
There are no cottonmouths (sometimes called water moccasins) in the East Tennessee area. I don’t care what your second cousin’s uncle’s neighbor says; we have no cottonmouths here, and never did.
If you see one and take a geotagged photo with your phone, to verify the location, you will be famous for documenting the first cottonmouth ever found within hundreds of miles from here.
All snakes can swim, but any snake that you see in the water in East Tennessee is most likely a non-venomous Northern water snake.
There is a Facebook page I check daily, called the “Tennessee Snake Identification and Education Page.”
It is the best way I know to learn to identify our local snakes. Nearly every day, people submit photos and ask for help in identification of a snake that they saw.
You will learn from every photo.
Not all snakes look exactly like the perfect photo in a book. Often when you see a snake, you only see part of the snake, and it may not be in good light.
Every photo you see on this Facebook page improves your ability to get correctly identify snakes. You will learn that you can’t rely on a snake’s identification just by the shape of the head, or by the eyes, or even by the pattern.
There are about 23 species of non-venomous snakes in our area, and some you may have never heard of.
The most common are the garter snake, hog-nosed snake, ring-necked snake, red-bellied snake, corn snake, black racer, common or Northern water snake, Eastern milk snake — and many more.
One of our most common local snakes is the gray rat snake.
This snake can climb anything. If a snake is found in a tree, or a birdhouse, my first thought is that it is probably a rat snake.
They are a top predator of baby birds and eggs. If you have a bluebird nest box without a proper predator guard, there is a good chance that a rat snake will find its lunch there.
You may have heard the saying that, for some people, any snake seen on land is a copperhead, and any snake seen near water is a cottonmouth.
Obviously, that is not true, but it gets many snakes killed. It is not legal to kill any snake in Tennessee, and more people get bit trying to kill a snake that by just leaving it alone.
If you want to move a snake away from your yard, a squirt from a hose is much safer than any other method.
To keep snakes out of your yard, don’t waste your money on dangerous, ineffective mothballs or commercial snake repellents. Just keep grass trimmed and remove possible hiding places.
Birdseed attracts birds, but it also attracts chipmunks during the day and rats and mice at night, which, in turn attracts snakes.
Beating bushes and shrubs with a stick to chase snakes out doesn’t cause them to flee; it only causes them to coil up and prepare to defend themselves.
Do not stick your hand where you can’t see.
If you see a snake, take a step back and observe it. Do not try to kill it or run away in fear.
A snake can only strike about half the length of its body. If you are 4 feet away from a 6-foot snake, you are out of striking range, and the snake will not chase you.
Begin moving from terrified, to slightly scared, to interested observer.
Watching nature is a lot more fun when you begin to understand it.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
