I didn’t move to Tennessee for the wildlife, although I can see why a person might. I have lived in six states and my neighborhood in Tennessee has a bigger variety of regularly seen animals than most places in the U.S.
I lived in Texas and it has lots of wildlife. Anyone who has lived in Texas knows that you have to always check your shoes or boots in the garage for possible scorpions, tarantulas, four kinds of venomous snakes or mouse sized cockroaches. I loved the wildlife of Texas. In Texas, we always liked to visit Austin to see deer peacefully grazing in residential neighborhoods, roadrunners, and armadillos that we didn’t often see in Dallas.
If you move from one state to another, one of the first things you will notice is that the plant life can be very different. If you live in Texas, you learn about mesquite trees and live oak trees. We don’t see those in Tennessee. Residents of Texas know not to walk into a mesquite tree or fall on a lechuguilla cactus, or even touch anything in the desert because everything in the desert either, bites, stings, pricks or sticks.
In Tennessee, we know to avoid poison ivy and high grass that harbors chiggers and ticks. Even though ticks concern people in Tennessee, we have it a lot better than all the states north of us. There were 26 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in Tennessee last year. Pennsylvania had over 9,000 confirmed cases, and compared to that, our Tennessee ticks aren’t so bad.
I have seen red foxes in other states, but I hadn’t seen a gray fox until I moved here. I had never seen a bobcat outside of a zoo, but now I have seen them live four times, and several more times on game cameras.
Beavers were once nearly wiped out due to over trapping and the use of their fur for fancy hats. You can find beaver signs around our county in several lakes and small streams. Beavers usually only come out after dark, and you might be surprised where some live nearby. They don’t always build a dam and lodge, but sometimes build a home up under a riverbank. Look for the stumps of trees that they have felled, or chewed sticks floating down a stream. We also have plenty of otters, minks and fishers.
Everyone has heard of flying squirrels, but they are rarely seen. We have many here on the Cumberland Plateau. They only come out after dark, so turn on your porch light to check your bird feeder after dark.
Have you spotted a wild hog yet? They also usually only come out after dark, but I have run into them four times out in the woods. They always run, but it is a thrill to see these wild hogs running away like a deer.
We are too far south for porcupines, but armadillos are steadily moving our way and have reached the county. I have seen two where they are normally spotted — flat on the highway.
The local social media pages are filled with photos of cute little fawn deer. We could probably charge admission to folks who don’t live here to come and watch the deer peacefully grazing along the neighborhood roads.
In the smokies, the sight of a bear can cause a “bear jam.” Bears are spotted in Cumberland County at least every few weeks. It is a free benefit if you live here, with no traffic problems.
Visitors to our area are often thrilled to see a pileated woodpecker, an osprey or a bald eagle. We can see them regularly.
You may not have moved here for the wildlife, but it is a free extra that comes with the real estate. It is just one more reason to love Tennessee.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
