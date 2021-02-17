I always like to write an article about bluebirds about this time every year because we are coming up on an important bluebird time of year.
Bluebirds are insect eaters and, if you have been feeding suet or mealworms for your insect-eating birds, you probably have seen flocks of bluebirds all winter, in groups of four, five or more.
But that is about to change.
As mating season approaches, bluebirds will begin to pair off and claim a territory. That territory will be about a 100-yard radius around a potential nesting site.
Since bluebirds are cavity nesters, a pair will claim a territory around a hole in a tree or around that bluebird box in your yard.
Once that happens, you will only ever see two bluebirds at your feeder, a male and a female, because any outsiders will be chased off by the pair that claimed the territory. That is also why bluebirds and other birds sometimes fight their reflection in your window.
Bluebirds need our help as much as any other birds because we humans caused a big problem for bluebirds.
Humans intentionally introduced European starlings and English sparrows, called house sparrows, to the United States back in the 1800s. Those two non-native species out-compete native bluebirds for nesting sites.
Bluebird populations declined by almost 90%, until we began building nest boxes for them. So, that bluebird nest box in your yard isn’t just a nice way to attract bluebirds; it is essential for bluebirds to have a place to build a nest.
Here on the Cumberland Plateau, bluebirds begin to build their nests about the third or fourth week in March. By early April, most nest boxes will have occupants.
Bluebirds will have two or three broods each summer here, and they always build a new nest each time. If you have a box in your yard it is important to clean out the old nest as soon as the babies leave the nest.
They won’t return, but in a week or two, the female will begin building a new nest for the next brood. You should remove the old nest so she doesn’t build on top of the old, dirty, nest.
All bluebird nest boxes should open so you can clean out the old nests and also so you can check on the nest for problems. Bluebirds are very tolerant, and as soon as you leave, Mama Bluebird will go right back to sitting on the eggs or bringing food to the babies.
Don't be afraid to look in. Peeking in often brings oohs and ahhs from humans.
mans.
Ideally, bluebird nest boxes should be on a pole, with a predator guard, about 5 feet from the ground. Five feet high is a good height for bluebirds, plus it is a good height to be able look in.
A nest box on a tree is an open invitation for ants, mice, raccoons and rat snakes to have a lunch of eggs or babies.
Our Cumberland County Bluebird Club can help with questions about nest boxes or any questions about bluebirds. We are an affiliate chapter of the Tennessee Bluebird Society and have over 90 members in our local area. My email is at the end of this article.
If you want to learn more about bluebirds, you are invited to tune in to a one-hour Zoom presentation I will give at 6 p.m. CST Tuesday, Feb. 23, sponsored by the University of Tennessee Ag Center at Oak Ridge.
It is free to tune in, but you have to register to get the Zoom link. More than 100 have already registered.
If you have never been on a Zoom call, it is very easy. You just click the link that is provided when you register — and that is it. You can connect on your cellphone, a tablet, a laptop or even a desktop computer. Here is the link to register for the presentation: https://tennessee.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUlcumoqTwuE9Twzr6iRpffc2Lqw4Wi_0U2
If you have trouble typing in that link, just email me and I will email you the link so you can just click on it rather than having to type it into your browser.
Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil said we will have six more weeks of winter, and that is just about how long until our local bluebirds begin to nest. But long before that you’ll hear the sweet warbling song of the Eastern bluebirds announcing that spring is just around the corner.
It is a bluebird time of year.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
