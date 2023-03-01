Who would think that one of our largest American birds of prey and one of our prettiest songbirds have parallel stories?
But they do.
Both the bald eagle and the bluebird were heading down the path toward extinction due to human causes, and both recovered, again due to human intervention.
I like to explain it this way … Between 1940-’80, you had probably never seen a live bald eagle or a bluebird, but now they are common again.
You know much the story of the bald eagle, but here are some of the interesting details that you might not know.
In the early 1700s, it was estimated that there were somewhere around 300,000 bald eagles in the area that is now occupied by the lower 48 states.
But by the 1950s there were fewer than 1,000 eagles left. Our national symbol was in peril.
What caused the decline?
Mostly it was attributed to a pesticide called DDT. This chemical affected raptors at the top of the food chain by causing weak egg shells that failed to hatch.
DDT was banned in 1972, but even so, it took years for the eagles to recover.
Between 1961-’82, there were no bald eagles nesting in Tennessee. But in 1983, one pair built a nest in our state.
Today there are nearly 200 bald eagle pairs nesting in Tennessee, and a couple are right here in Cumberland County.
In the winter, eagles from farther north visit Tennessee to find unfrozen water where they can catch fish and waterfowl. But usually by late February, those eagles head back north.
The eagles nesting here are year-round residents.
Bald eagles eat mostly fish, so it follows that their nest would be near water.
The two nearby nests that I have seen are both at the edge of a lake. One is in a remote corner of a lake with no houses nearby, but the other is in a residential neighborhood, right in someone’s backyard.
An eagle nest is large, usually 6 feet or more across, and the eagles add to it each year.
In Tennessee, bald eagles lay their eggs in February and incubate those, usually two, eggs for about 35 days.
It is another 10-12 weeks before the young eagles leave the nest. They will be about as big as their parents by then, with 6-foot wing spans, but won’t get the white head and tail feathers for five more years.
Bald eagles can live 30-40 years and usually keep the same mate for life.
Bluebirds have a similar story. It was estimated that around 1900 there were 20 million Eastern bluebirds in the U.S. By the 1980s, the population was down 90% to only around only 2 million bluebirds.
Again, a species in peril.
It wasn’t DDT, but rather a human-introduced non-native species that caused the bluebird decline.
Once more, humans stepped in and tried to make things right, and the solution worked pretty well.
Today Eastern bluebird populations are back to around 20 million, but they continue to need our help.
I will be telling the bluebird story at three different public presentations in March that you are invited to attend.
There will be lots of good photos, and each talk will be about 1 hour in length. We will answer every question you have about bluebirds.
Each of these three presentations will be similar, but different. All are free and open to the public.
Mark your calendars.
Tuesday, March 7, 10 a.m. — University of Tennessee Plateau Discovery Gardens at 320 Experiment Station Rd., Crossville. Bluebirds in Tennessee: What’s Working and What Isn’t. What to look for in a nest box. Keeping bluebirds safe from predators.
Call Jenifer Burns at 931-484-0034 to register for free.
Wednesday, March 22, 3 p.m. — The Center at Fairfield Glade, 128 Stonehenge Dr. Bluebirds: An American success Story. How to attract and raise bluebirds in your yard.
Friday, March 24, 1 p.m. — Fairfield Glade Library. Cumberland County Bluebird Club spring meeting; public invited. Nest box monitoring — everything to do and not do.
I hope to see you at one of these meetings to talk about bluebirds.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
